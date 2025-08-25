MILEstone launches Chapter 3 of Stories concept

By FCNews Staff
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone has launched the Untamed Collection, Chapter 3 of its Stories concept. MILEstone created the new collection in collaboration with Sarah Rink, interior designer at Design Cooperative in Jacksonville, Fla.milestone

MILEstone developed the Stories concept as a platform to showcase the vision and perspectives of American designers. It highlights their creativity through high-quality, expressive and sustainable tile collections. Each chapter introduces a new collection shaped by collaboration and craftsmanship. For the third chapter, MILEstone worked with Rink to bring her immersive design concept to life.

The Untamed Collection is a porcelain tile series inspired by the raw, untouched beauty of Cumberland Island, Ga. It reflects the essence of biophilic design through visuals drawn from wild horses, salt marshes, maritime forests, dunes and shifting tides.

The collection includes:

  • Drift: Inspired by weathered driftwood, offered in 24 x 48 (8mm) and 48 x 110 (6mm) formats.

  • Flourish: Evokes sand dunes and breezy grasses, in 24 x 48 (8mm) and 48 x 110 (6mm).

  • Roam: Inspired by reptilian wildlife patterns, available in Deco 01 (3 x 24, 8mm) and Deco 02 (24 x 48, 8mm; 48 x 110, 6mm).

  • Wander: Captures shoreline and tide interplay, in five colors and multiple formats including 12 x 24 (8mm), 24 x 24 (2cm), 24 x 48 (8mm), 48 x 48 (8mm) and a 2 x 2 mosaic (8mm).

The Untamed Collection is now available.

FCITS expands fall training
Johnson & Sons finds new life via Edge

