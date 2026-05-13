MILEstone expands Shapes porcelain collection

Clarksville Tenn.—MILEstone expanded its Shapes porcelain collection with two new porcelain tile designs: Palace Regal and Palace Royale. The company said the additions continue its focus on decorative accent solutions for commercial and residential spaces.

The Shapes porcelain collection combines square, circular, rectangular, rhombus and hexagon forms in curated color combinations and patterns. MILEstone said the collection gives architects and designers ready-made options for creative applications.

The new designs draw inspiration from warmer, retro-influenced interiors. Palace Regal combines marble visuals with dimensional triangle patterns inspired by traditional Roman opus sectile. Palace Royale features a cotto-inspired French octagon-and-cabochon pattern designed to add warmth and character.

All Shapes collection designs are suitable for interior and exterior applications. The products also support both floor and wall installations, allowing for flexibility across multiple project types.

MILEstone manufactures the collection in Clarksville, Tenn. The company said the products reflect its commitment to sustainability through environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. Palace Royale is carbon neutral, providing an environmentally responsible option for projects focused on sustainability goals.