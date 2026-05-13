LX Hausys launches Design Council for VIATERA innovation

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLX Hausys launches Design Council for VIATERA innovation

LX Hausys launches Design Council for VIATERA innovationAlpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America launched the LX Hausys Design Council, a cross-channel group created to bring market feedback directly into the company’s product development process.

The council includes professionals from interior design, stone fabrication, distribution and home centers. LX Hausys said the group will help shape future Viatera quartz introductions by providing insight into customer expectations, regional preferences and application needs.

“We are extremely excited to launch the LX Hausys Design Council,” said Yael Goldshmid, director of surfaces product development at LX Hausys. “Unlike other design councils that may assist with trendspotting or serve as ambassador groups, ours will play a meaningful role in the creation of new VIATERA quartz products.”

The council’s work will contribute to the company’s 2027 Viatera product launches, which are scheduled to debut at KBIS 2027.

“With this group, we’re taking another strategic step to ensure our products have market fit and long-term relevance,” Goldshmid added. “Trends come and go, but the best products are created when design, application and customer insight come together early in the process.”

Council members to guide development

The eight-member council includes representatives across several U.S. markets. Members attended a kickoff meeting this spring at LX Hausys’ manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Ga., to review initial 2027 product concepts.

The council will meet twice more this year. Members will provide feedback on product concepts, prototypes, finishes, decorative pairings, pricing and materiality. The group also will advise on installation methods and expanded Viatera applications beyond traditional kitchen and bath countertops.

LX Hausys said the initiative creates a more balanced product development process by combining design inspiration with fabrication practicality and market demand.

The company also plans to host a panel discussion at KBIS 2027 featuring Goldshmid and members of the Design Council. The discussion will focus on the development of the new 2027 Viatera colors.

Focus on sustainability and performance

The Viatera quartz brand includes seven collections with a range of colors and patterns for residential and commercial applications. Traditional Viatera surfaces contain up to 93% natural quartz. Select products featuring NeoQ technology include up to 90% post-consumer recycled content.

LX Hausys said all Viatera colors offer durability, stain resistance and easy maintenance. Products also carry certifications including Declare, Red List Free, Greenguard, EPD and HPD.

Several Viatera colors also comply with the Build America, Buy America Act, supporting federally funded infrastructure and public building projects.

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