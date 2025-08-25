Johnson & Sons finds new life via Edge

(Editor’s note: Following is the fifth installment of a 10-part series featuring Mohawk Edge Stores retailers. This segment focuses on the many benefits the Edge loyalty program provides for Johnson & Sons.)

It’s not hyperbole to suggest there might not be a Johnson & Sons Flooring were it not for Mohawk. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based retailer took it on the chin during the Great Recession and was on the ropes, recalled owner Aaron Johnson. “The recession really took a toll. In 2011 we were teetering on closing the doors.”

Johnson credits Edge and its marketing programs, digital offerings and business operations support from Mohawk with resurrecting his business, which is flourishing today with multi-store locations.

“We are in such a better place now than we were for the first 10 years our business was open because of how Mohawk partnered with us and continued to drive world-class education and help us succeed,” said Johnson, who has won Mohawk Retailer of the Year multiple times.

As an Edge Premier dealer, Johnson can cite chapter-and-verse all the ways Edge has positively impacted his business. “The commitment to sell Mohawk products was driven by the company’s continuing innovation and their commitment to supporting retailers like us with comprehensive tools and resources to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency,” he said. “We have been longtime partners with Mohawk and have learned that the Edge loyalty programs always provide us with cutting-edge technology designed to help us be more successful. As an Edge retailer, you gain access to tools that help us compete in today’s market and stand out from our competition.”

Johnson & Sons Flooring actively participates in several key Edge marketing programs that have been instrumental to their success. Here’s what Johnson had to say about them:

Edge Stores: This program has been invaluable to Johnson & Sons, providing it with priority placement on Mohawk’s Dealer Locator. “This feature alone has significantly boosted our visibility and brought a steady stream of local customers through our doors,” he said. Another benefit of Edge Stores is RSA support. Edge Experience Academy has been transformative for Johnson’s business. As he explained, “Edge Experience Academy, in particular, has equipped our team with advanced skills to engage customers effectively on the sales floor. This training has not only improved our conversion rates but also enhanced customer satisfaction.”

Edge Local Advertising: Simply put, the Edge Local Advertising program has been a game-changer for Johnson & Sons. It has allowed the dealer to target its local market effectively, resulting in a substantial return on investment. The ability to focus its advertising efforts based on local trends and customer preferences has been key to driving foot traffic and sales.

Edge Omnify websites: According to Johnson, another standout feature is an Omnify+ (Cyncly) website and Roomvo visualizer. "These tools have completely revolutionized how we interact with customers, significantly enhancing the sales process," he said. Omnify+ offers Edge retailers like Johnson & Sons a robust and customizable platform to showcase its products, streamline the customer journey and provide a comprehensive user-friendly experience.

“It’s not just a website—it’s a sales tool that works 24/7 to capture leads and engage potential customers even when we’re not in the showroom,” Johnson explained. “Having a professional, easy-to-navigate site has been invaluable in creating an online presence that attracts customers and builds trust.”

The visualizer is another game-changer that has made a significant impact on sales, according to Johnson. “This tool allows customers to visualize how our products will look in their own home while they’re still in the showroom,” he said. “By simply uploading a photo of their room, they can instantly see how different flooring options will look in their space, allowing them to make more confident decisions faster.”

The ability to provide this level of visualization has drastically improved Johnson & Sons’ conversion rates. Customers no longer need to rely on their imagination or visual samples alone as they can immediately see how a product will fit in their home environment. Johnson said this accelerates the decision-making process, helping his RSAs move from selection to sale much more efficiently. “By cutting down on uncertainty, we’re able to close deals faster and with greater accuracy in product selection, which has helped reduce the time to close and ultimately improved our overall sales performance. This is a great example of how Edge continues to provide innovative solutions that give us a competitive edge in our marketplace.”

Mohawk co-op: Mohawk’s high-tier co-op program empowers dealers to maximize their marketing dollars. In the case of Johnson & Sons, the support provided through co-op funding has enabled it to execute larger-scale campaigns at a fraction of the cost, significantly amplifying its reach and brand visibility in the community.

Along with these marketing programs, as an Edge partner, Johnson was also eligible to join the esteemed Edge Council. Johnson said being a part of Edge Council has been a privilege. “It has given us a direct voice in shaping future program developments and initiatives,” he explained. “Our regular interactions with Mohawk executives allow us to provide feedback on new program elements, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of retailers like us.”

In summation, Johnson said the Edge loyalty program has provided his business with robust tools and resources as well as fostered a collaborative partnership with Mohawk that is focused on mutual growth and success. “Mohawk has been so good to us and when we get together and are able to strengthen ties and friendships, our partnership only gets stronger,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our journey with Edge and exploring further opportunities to leverage its benefits.”