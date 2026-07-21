Mohawk marks 25 years of partnership with Susan G. Komen

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk will celebrate 25 years of partnership with Susan G. Komen during the 2026 3-Day Series, expanding its on-site support across all four walk locations.

The company will participate in events in Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Diego and Tampa, where walkers will complete 60-mile fundraising events over three days to support breast cancer research and patient services.

What began as providing carpet cushion for participants sleeping at camps has evolved alongside the event. Since the 3-Day Series transitioned to hotels in 2019, Mohawk has shifted its SmartCushion program to midday rest stops.

This year, Mohawk and its retail partners will distribute more than 5,000 SmartCushion pieces during lunch breaks. The company also will provide pink sun shelters where walkers can rest before continuing the event. After each lunch break, Mohawk will collect and recycle every used cushion through its ReCover recycling program, which has diverted more than 160 million pounds of carpet and cushion from landfills.

“Twenty-five years alongside Susan G. Komen represents far more than a milestone anniversary,” said Joe Semaan, president of residential carpet at Mohawk. “It reflects a shared commitment to keep showing up, year after year, for a cause that has touched so many lives. Every city, every walk and every participant reminds us why this work matters. The cushion we provide during each event is a tangible expression of our support, giving walkers a moment to rest and recharge before they take on the next mile. We know that being present is not enough. It is about making sure everyone out there feels the encouragement, care and community behind every step of the journey.”

Celebrating 25 years

Mohawk will commemorate the anniversary throughout the event. Following the first day, participants will gather for a commemorative video and anniversary cake. On the second day, a silver-themed celebration will recognize the partnership’s 25-year milestone.

Since 1989, Susan G. Komen has invested more than $1.1 billion in breast cancer research, contributing to a 44% reduction in breast cancer mortality. The organization estimates that one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. It also notes that universal access to modern treatments could prevent roughly one-third of breast cancer deaths.

“Over the past 25 years, Mohawk’s support of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series has helped advance our shared commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by breast cancer,” said Sarah Rosales, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Susan G. Komen. “We are grateful for their long-standing partnership and their continued engagement in helping fuel the research, patient support and advocacy efforts that move us closer to a world without breast cancer.”

Decorate for the Cure

Through its Decorate for the Cure program, Mohawk donates a portion of every SmartCushion purchase to Susan G. Komen. Retailers can also access promotional materials through the Mohawk Ad Center to support fundraising efforts during the 3-Day Series and throughout the year.