NOX to manufacture i4F CeraGrout Flex

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationNOX to manufacture i4F CeraGrout Flex

NOXFostoria, Ohio—i4F announced that NOX Corporation will become the first U.S.-based manufacturer of its CeraGrout Flex technology.

NOX will produce the loose-lay and glue-down luxury vinyl tile technology at its manufacturing facility here. The move expands i4F’s CeraGrout portfolio with a ceramic-look flooring solution designed for commercial and residential applications.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, NOX manufactures luxury vinyl flooring and serves customers in more than 50 countries. The company opened its Ohio facility in 2015 and has continued to invest in U.S. manufacturing capacity.

Domestic production will improve supply reliability, shorten lead times and provide more responsive service across North America.

“We are proud to partner with i4F as the first manufacturer to produce CeraGrout Flex in the United States,” said Dan DH Koh, president and CEO of NOX. “This partnership brings together i4F’s innovative technology and NOX’s proven US manufacturing capabilities to deliver a distinctive flooring solution with the quality, reliability and performance our customers expect.”

Ceramic-look technology expands

CeraGrout Flex is the newest addition to i4F’s CeraGrout family of technologies. It combines the appearance of ceramic tile with the installation benefits of loose-lay and glue-down LVT.

The technology features pre-attached grout lines and is fully waterproof. It reduces installation time and cleanup while improving hygiene and stain resistance. The technology supports floor and wall applications, including bathrooms and kitchens.

“NOX is highly respected for its manufacturing excellence and strong position in the commercial flooring sector, making it the ideal choice for the first US production of CeraGrout Flex,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “Its established manufacturing footprint in Ohio creates a strong platform for bringing this innovative technology to market. Together, we are creating new opportunities across North America for ceramic-look flooring that combines premium aesthetics with practicalities and speed.”

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