Tarkett expands Johnsonite wall base portfolio

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its Johnsonite wall base portfolio with the addition of six of its most popular Millwork Wall Base profiles in the company’s non-PVC Baseworks thermoset rubber formulation.

The new Baseworks Millwork collection delivers the architectural appearance of Millwork Wall Base while providing a Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver solution.

“For customers who prefer non-PVC solutions, Baseworks Millwork Wall Base achieves the look of finely milled wood, while preserving forestry and conserving installation and maintenance costs over the life of the product,” said Michael Mathews, senior vice president of commercial strategy for Tarkett.

Baseworks Millwork installs easily and requires no touchups or repainting. Johnsonite’s thermoset rubber material flexes for standard, curved and column installations while resisting fading, cracking and shrinking.

The collection includes six profiles—Reveal, Stance, Inflection, Mandalay, Monument and Equinox—in heights from 4 inches to 5.25 inches. Each profile comes in 10 Johnsonite colors manufactured without dye lots, including: Black, Burnt Umber, Charcoal, Pebble, Moon Rock, Grey, Silver Grey, White, Brown and Fawn.

Tarkett said the collection expands Johnsonite’s portfolio with additional colors, profiles and non-PVC options.

Like all Johnsonite products, Baseworks Millwork is made in America, FloorScore Certified and part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.