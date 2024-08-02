Tarkett unveils new Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base system

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced four new profiles to its extensive Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base system. The complete system offers a comprehensive collection of finishing borders, including more than 20 wall base profiles from modern to traditional, along with chair rail, corner guard, quarter rounds and shoe moulding.

Made with a durable and proprietary thermoplastic rubber material, Millwork Wall Base will conform to the curves and angles of nearly any wall, not meant to ever require touch-up or repainting.

“With clean lines, rich architectural detail and the appearance of finely milled wood, Johnsonite Millwork adds timeless design to any space,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. “From flawless color to simple installation and maintenance, Millwork helps make projects easy. These solutions continue to deliver return on investment throughout their lifetime.”

As part of the Johnsonite portfolio, the Millwork Wall Base System is offered in the industry’s broadest selection of 114 standard solid colors—all made without dye lots—including 32 designer colors within ColorMatch, a go-to palette of designer shades that are designed to match across all Johnsonite products year after year, product after product.

“Our rigorous manufacturing and quality standards enable you to confidently apply the same ColorMatch shade across all Johnsonite rubber and vinyl products, including flooring, finishing borders and finishing accessories,” Young said. “And if you don’t find the color you need in our standard line, our highly skilled color technicians can precisely match any color with quick lead times and low minimum order quantities.”

In addition to the solid colors, Johnsonite’s Masquerade finishing borders bring digitally printed wood, stone and abstract designs to select Millwork profiles with crisp, realistic detail. For a fully customized look, the team’s printing technology can replicate nearly any project’s unique pattern or image on Masquerade profiles.

All Johnsonite products are made in America. Millwork is also FloorScore Certified and, like all Tarkett products, ortho-phthalate-free. At the end of their life, the wall bases can be responsibly recycled through ReStart, Tarkett’s take-back and recycling program.