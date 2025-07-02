Mannington celebrates 110-year family history

By FCNews Staff
HomeVideosMannington celebrates 110-year family history

Less than 1% of family businesses reach the fifth generation, and even fewer make it to 110 years in business. As a fifth-generation, family-owned company deeply rooted in its Core Values, Mannington Mills is proud of the unique role it plays—not just in the flooring industry, but in the broader business community.

While its Centennial video celebrated the company’s rich history, this new piece focuses on where it is today and the path it’s forging for the future. Mannington’s ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and preserving its unique culture remains central to ensuring Mannington’s success for generations to come.

Previous article
Carpet stats: High rates put damper on soft surfaces’ comeback
Next article
Daltile celebrates 78 years of domestic production

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Resilient stats: Sales stagger but category remains the leader

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The resilient flooring category saw its second consecutive decline in both dollar sales and volume in 2024. However, it still garnered the largest percentage...
Read more
News

Daltile celebrates 78 years of domestic production

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—As it spans nearly eight decades of domestic production, Daltile said it is proud to serve the market today as one of the...
Read more
Carpet

Carpet stats: High rates put damper on soft surfaces’ comeback

Ken Ryan - 0
There are no moral victories or participation trophies when it comes to statistical years. As NFL coaching legend Bill Parcells used to say: “You...
Read more
News

Daltile continues support of R.I.S.E. program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—As July 4th weekend approaches, Daltile has taken a step back from flooring and refocused its attention on its participation with the Gary...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract launches Origin of Color carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Origin of Color, its new carpet tile collection inspired by the cultural significance of color throughout history. Drawing from...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Customers who move the needle

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IUdZWeWnpY&t=1s   Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X