Mannington celebrates 110-year family history

Less than 1% of family businesses reach the fifth generation, and even fewer make it to 110 years in business. As a fifth-generation, family-owned company deeply rooted in its Core Values, Mannington Mills is proud of the unique role it plays—not just in the flooring industry, but in the broader business community.

While its Centennial video celebrated the company’s rich history, this new piece focuses on where it is today and the path it’s forging for the future. Mannington’s ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and preserving its unique culture remains central to ensuring Mannington’s success for generations to come.