Daltile celebrates 78 years of domestic production

Dallas, Texas—As it spans nearly eight decades of domestic production, Daltile said it is proud to serve the market today as one of the largest domestic manufacturers and marketers of tile, for both residential and commercial use.

“Daltile is proud to remain our customers’ steadfast domestic tile provider, capable of meeting the needs of Americans at all times,” said Scott Maslowski, executive vice president of sales and sales operations, Dal-Tile. “Due to our long-standing commitment to American manufacturing, we are able to offer quality and pricing that exemplify the strong benefits of domestic production. We are able to provide our customers with superior reliability and availability.”

Additionally, Maslowski said, Daltile’s domestic production ensures its tile products offer the highest levels of quality and performance. “Customers can have peace of mind knowing that our manufacturing processes and final products meet the higher environmental and indoor air quality standards imposed by U.S. regulations on domestically produced goods,” he said. “We have built a solid domestic production system over our 78 years, and we are proud to have solutions ready for virtually any customer need.”

The company prides itself on providing high-performing but aesthetically pleasing tile collections to customers that can be labeled as Made in the USA.