Landmark Ceramics celebrates 10 years at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Landmark Ceramics celebrated its 10th anniversary during Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The company was founded in Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and began U.S. production in 2016. Since then, Landmark has invested in building a state-of-the-art facility to support customers with tools, services and resources.

Between 2023 and 2024, the company expanded production capacity and warehouse space. It also improved logistics by overhauling its warehouse and logistics management system. The updates included increased automation for handling and order preparation.

Today, Landmark Ceramics operates on 96 acres with 1 million square feet of covered space. The company produces about 80 million square feet annually. It is now a key player in the North American tile manufacturing market.

Landmark hosted a celebration at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas. Customers attended the event, which featured food, drinks and live music.

10 years after entering the U.S. market, the company continues to focus on growth and innovation. The company remains committed to supporting its partners in a changing market.