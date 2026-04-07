Coverings 2026 product highlights

Las Vegas—Coverings 2026, the largest event in North America dedicated to ceramic tile and natural stone, was held here March 30-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tile and stone exhibitors across the globe unveiled newness in porcelain, ceramic and stone.

The Coverings 2026 conference program featured a mix of technical presentations, partner-led sessions, interactive Q&As and live demonstrations. The goal is always to equip Coverings attendees with practical and strategic knowledge to navigate a rapidly evolving tile and stone market.

What’s more, Coverings 2026 was the tile category’s U.S. product showcase, and this year did not disappoint. From touchable tile with enhanced visuals to next-gen performance and trend-forward designs and applications, tile exhibitors showcased why tile is one of the most unique and sought after materials in the industry.

Following is a curated showcase of the some of the latest introductions unveiled at Coverings 2026:

1 >> American Olean – Studio Haven

• Studio Haven reimagines the classic Zellige look with six richly varied colors and versatile sizing. Available in three neutrals— Shea, a crisp white; Plume, a warm soft white; and Almond, a balanced neutral. Make a bold statement by color-drenching your space with Fog, a smoky blue, or bring in an art-deco edge with the deep, moody tones of Espresso or the warm glow of Honey.

2 >> Anatolia – Lustra

• The Lustra Collection is a Colorsync porcelain onyx-inspired collection, evoking the beauty of natural onyx with soft luminosity and sculptural depth. Available in four colors, its layered veining and refined textures are designed to create serene, elegant interiors. Lustra is designed to bring sophistication and timeless modernity to any space.

3 >> Antolini – Cipollino GreyWave

• Cipollino GreyWave reveals white, grey and black veining, designed to express a poetic sense of movement within stone. Its flowing patterns, recalling glacial landscapes in motion, aim to evoke calm strength and natural grandeur, while lending refined elegance and distinctive personality to interior spaces.

4 >> Azuvi – Yumi

• Yuma is a 60 x 120cm porcelain slate collection that pays tribute to the fusion between nature and human creativity. This distinctive surface aims to capture the essence of slate while incorporating delicate stone inlays in different areas. Yuma’s color range has been carefully selected to establish a visual dialogue with Elder, a rustic wood with very small knots available in a 20 x 120cm format.

5 >> Bestile

• Bestile unveiled a variety of new collections within the Tile of Spain pavilion at this year’s show, which highlighted, among other things, the richness of small pieces and the efficiency of a single format. The collections look to redefine installation—reducing time, simplifying execution, while preserving the visual depth of handcrafted surfaces.

6 >> Crossville – Cleve

• Crossville’s Cleve captures quartzite’s sculpted beauty in porcelain. Layered veining, crystalline detail and high variation (V4) create natural depth across four colorways. Offered in multiple formats, mosaics and trim, Cleve delivers durability and low maintenance for residential and commercial spaces.

7 >> Decocer – Eterea

• Eterea is a reinterpretation of marble through lightness. Available in 23 x 23cm, 5x 20cm and 8 x 21.5cm formats, its surfaces balance matte and gloss to create depth, providing an elegant and understated foundation for contemporary architecture.

8 >> Del Conca – Roma

• Del Conca USA introduced a focused set of collections designed to meet demand for higher visual realism, refined aesthetics and stronger indoor/outdoor continuity. Roma and Bergen, with its new Trace technology, expands its portfolio with enhanced depth and definition, helping designers achieve a more natural, premium look while maintaining the performance and consistency of U.S.-made porcelain.

9 >> Florida Tile – Threadscape

• Threadscape is directly inspired by the artistry of textile and high fashion: the textured surface of a hand-stretched canvas, the familiar rhythm of a linen weave or the structured geometry of a plaid tweed suit. The graphic features a refined, canvas-like movement, while the tactile punch adds dimension.

10 >> Marazzi – Curation

• Curation is a terrazzo-inspired series that offers a bold selection of colors in an assortment of sizes and styles. Choose a 2 x 9 brick for refined simplicity or embrace a retro aesthetic with the terrazzo design available in large formats and mosaics, adding visual intrigue to any space.

11 >> MILEstone – Daydream

• Daydream is a new porcelain tile collection developed in collaboration with Nicole Jordan, design director at PBK Architects in Houston. The collection marks the fourth installment of the company’s Stories designer collaboration series. Stories by MILEstone aims to highlight voices within the American design community through designer-led collections.

12 >> MSI – Casa Duet

• The Casa Duet collection reimagines the classic checkerboard with a modern twist, delivering bold visual impact without complex installation. In a 24 x 24 size with a matte finish, it offers a clean, sophisticated look. Designed for accessibility and style, it aims to transform aspirational design into a striking, attainable statement for any space.

13 >> Portobello America – Cristallo Collection

• The Cristallo Collection translates fractured depth and fluid veining into premium porcelain, treating the material as if it were in a state of contemplation. Cristallo allows designers to tune the light of a space through three distinct finishes: Matte, Polished and Soft.

14 >> Stonepeak – Classic Boutique

• Classic Boutique, inspired by Italy’s rich architectural history, blends the familiarity of traditional marble looks with the refined character of boutique-level design—high-end, curated and tailored. Classic Boutique is an 8mm, U.S.-made tile collection with a palette that spans a curated range of on-trend, marble-inspired hues from timeless whites and bold blacks to expressive greens and earthy browns.

15 >> Wonder Porcelain – Tuxedo

• The Tuxedo collection features a deep black porcelain surface designed to deliver a bold and refined aesthetic for modern interiors. The product delivers a rich black tone that absorbs light and creates strong contrast within architectural spaces.

16 >> Ceramica Bardelli – Aquatic Creatures

• Aquatic Creatures is the artistic decorative tile collection designed by Riccardo Capuzzo for Ceramica Bardelli. The collection, conceived as a poetic journey into the underwater world, features four original designs—Atlantis City, Mongolfiere, Sea Maioliche and Seaweed—relief-printed on 24 x 48-inch porcelain stoneware slabs from the Colorama series. Each surface functions as a narrative panel, bringing to life timeless symbols such as whales, turtles, crabs and jellyfish.