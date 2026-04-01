Coverings kicks off in Las Vegas

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostCoverings kicks off in Las Vegas

Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest event in North America dedicated to ceramic tile and natural stone, kicked off here this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2026 conference program features a mix of technical presentations, partner-led sessions, interactive Q&As and live demonstrations. It is also the platform that today’s top tile suppliers use to showcase their work in innovation and design. And this year’s crop did not disappoint. From enhanced visuals with next-gen printing and surface technologies to trend-forward looks, tile exhibitors are showing why tile should be top-of-mind not only for consumers but for retailers and distributors nationwide.

The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) highlighted five trends to be on the lookout for on the show floor, and FCNews caught sight of each of them.

  • Articulated Accents: Synchronized aesthetics where texture and visuals align to create a full sensory experience.
  • Tailored Craft: A focus on fabrics and fashion inspiration with a modern twist.
  • Brutalish sanctuary: Visually dominant concrete, terrazzo and matte-stone looks.
  • The Long Game: Extreme length-to-width ratios.
  • Artisan Aesthetics: Visible craftsmanship and imperfection apparent via glaze pools, brush marks and impressed patterns.

More on Coverings to come in the 4/6 and 4/20 print editions of FCNews.

Wonder Porcelain
Stonepeak
Florida Tile (Panaria Group)
Del Conca
Portobello America
Crossville
MILEstone
Each year, Coverings hosts a new dog sanctuary, and tile suppliers donate custom-tiled dog houses to the cause. This year it was Michael’s Angel Paws.
Previous article
Zellige Tile Studio highlights authentic craft at Coverings 2026
Next article
Tuesday Tips: The power of the full visual

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Aaron John named SVP of residential sales at Shaw

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries Group announced that Aaron John has been named senior vice president of residential sales. “Aaron knows Shaw well and has a passion for...
Read more
Carpet

National Karastan Month: ‘Where Style Meets Savings’ to debut

Ken Ryan - 0
The anticipation for the Spring 2026 "Where Style Meets Savings" National Karastan Month campaign (April 17-June 1) has already reached a fever pitch as...
Read more
Featured Post

Is this the beginning of the great resilient slowdown?

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
For much of the last decade, resilient flooring—particularly LVT, SPC and WPC—was defined by relentless momentum. New formats, new cores, new visuals and new...
Read more
News

Coverings 2026 announces Best Booth winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest tile and stone event in North America, announced seven Best Booth Award winners at its 2026 event held here. The...
Read more
News

TCNA members donate tiled doghouses at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Members of the Tile Council of North America donated custom tiled doghouses to support Michael’s Angel Paws at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. Thirteen...
Read more
News

Coverings announces 2026 CID award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings recognized 25 projects with Installation & Design Awards for excellence in tile and stone design and installation. The winners were honored March...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X