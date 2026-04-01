Coverings kicks off in Las Vegas

Las Vegas—Coverings, the largest event in North America dedicated to ceramic tile and natural stone, kicked off here this week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2026 conference program features a mix of technical presentations, partner-led sessions, interactive Q&As and live demonstrations. It is also the platform that today’s top tile suppliers use to showcase their work in innovation and design. And this year’s crop did not disappoint. From enhanced visuals with next-gen printing and surface technologies to trend-forward looks, tile exhibitors are showing why tile should be top-of-mind not only for consumers but for retailers and distributors nationwide.

The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) highlighted five trends to be on the lookout for on the show floor, and FCNews caught sight of each of them.

Articulated Accents: Synchronized aesthetics where texture and visuals align to create a full sensory experience.

Synchronized aesthetics where texture and visuals align to create a full sensory experience. Tailored Craft: A focus on fabrics and fashion inspiration with a modern twist.

A focus on fabrics and fashion inspiration with a modern twist. Brutalish sanctuary: Visually dominant concrete, terrazzo and matte-stone looks.

Visually dominant concrete, terrazzo and matte-stone looks. The Long Game: Extreme length-to-width ratios.

Extreme length-to-width ratios. Artisan Aesthetics: Visible craftsmanship and imperfection apparent via glaze pools, brush marks and impressed patterns.

More on Coverings to come in the 4/6 and 4/20 print editions of FCNews.