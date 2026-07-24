Latest adhesive innovations solve common problems

A flooring installation is only as successful as the condition of the job site. Sounds pretty straight-forward, right? Except installers today can encounter a number of issues—from delays caused by other trades still working in the area, to elevated moisture to the HVAC system not working properly.

These are all issues that Sonny Callaham, technical director for Divergent Adhesives, has faced in the past. “These issues can lead to installation failures, scheduling disruptions and costly rework,” he said. “When contractors come across these extreme conditions, they need an extreme adhesive.”

Callaham said Divergent 574, a modified pressure-sensitive adhesive, checks all the boxes for what’s needed on the job site. Divergent 574 is a firm set adhesive that can be used either wet or dry and gives that tenacious bond that helps prevent jobsite damage. “With its superior peel strength, it helps prevent unwanted shifting caused by other trades,” he said.

Excess moisture in the substrate, poor surface preparation, an incompatible adhesive or improper application techniques can prevent adhesives from curing properly or achieving a strong bond, leading to callbacks and poor performance. “By testing and controlling moisture, ensuring the subfloor is clean, dry and appropriately prepared—and following manufacturer directions for adhesive type, coverage, open time and jobsite conditions—these challenges can be prevented,” said Adam Sartain, senior marketing manager for TotalWorx Accessories, a Shaw brand.

TotalWorx’s RockHold is a high tack, transitional pressure sensitive adhesive built for residential and commercial installs. “RockHold solves the installer pain point of needing multiple, environment-specific adhesives by delivering one tall tack, moisture-resistant, flexible adhesive that works across products and conditions,” Sartain said.

RockHold performs in environments with up to 99% RH and pH 12, suitable for high risk slabs. “The adhesive installs either semi-wet or dry to the touch, giving installers flexibility without sacrificing bond strength and helping retailers stock one adhesive instead of several,” he added.

Sartain said RockHold is approved for LVT/LVP, non PVC carpet tile and sheet vinyl, and works across all Shaw commercial carpet tile backings and attached pad options (EBA, cork and IXP), including Shaw Floors and COREtec.

Addressing jobsite challenges

One issue commercial contractors face is the time required before a space can handle heavy traffic or rolling loads. To address this issue, Taylor Adhesives’ R&D department accelerated the curing process for Taylor Resolute by 25%. “Taylor Resolute RT (rapid turnover) can now handle heavy rolling loads in as little as six hours,” said Gary Scheidker, director of technical services. “This is a game changer for existing hospital projects that need the rooms ready for occupancy soon after installation.”

Weight issues can also impact installations. Common jobsite challenges with tile mortars, for example, include tile sag on vertical and large-format tile installations, as well as the physical strain of lifting and carrying heavy bags throughout a shift. “These issues can be addressed by selecting the right mortar for the application and choosing lightweight formulations that improve handling without sacrificing bond strength,” said Jack Kastenholz, technical development professional, Bostik Consumer & Construction.

Kastenholz cited Bostik’s new Hydroment M800 Lite as an adhesive that solves both problems; its lightweight formulation is designed to reduce the amount of weight crews lift and carry, helping cut installer fatigue and maintain productivity over long shifts. “It combines easier handling with premium performance, true non-sag capability, ANSI A118.15HET classification and extended working time,” he explained. “Contractors get stronger hold, reliable non-sag performance and more time to set and adjust larger tile, all with the high performance expected from a premium mortar and noticeably less strain on the crew.”

According to Ben Wood, director of hard surface product development for Engineered Floors, another persistent issue installers encounter on commercial job sites is elevated subfloor moisture and high pH levels that can quickly compromise the bond of standard adhesives. Additionally, Wood said unpredictable substrate porosity often forces crews to carry multiple adhesive types, increasing the risk of application errors and complicating inventory. “We address these issues by engineering versatile, highly moisture-resistant adhesive ecosystems that adapt to varying subfloor conditions without requiring costly, time-consuming mitigation steps,” Wood said.

EF’s Xcessories Pro-Tac adhesive supports the company’s Pentz Commercial and PureGrain Flex hard surface lines by providing a modified pressure-sensitive formula that can be dry-set or semi-wet set depending on substrate porosity. “When job sites present severe moisture or pH challenges, pairing Pro-Tac with our Pro-Tac Primer+ creates a robust, highly resistant barrier that protects the flooring and ensures technical warranty compliance,” Wood said. “This low-odor, low-VOC system ultimately simplifies the installation process while providing a rock-solid bond for demanding commercial environments.”

Cheaply made LVT is another pain point for installers as these lower performing products tend to move around more after install, causing some adhesives to fail. RH levels beyond what some adhesives are rated to handle can also lead to installation failures. To address that issue, Mohawk’s Performance Accessories M700 Plus provides high shear strength and RH tolerance across multiple flooring materials, which makes it a good choice for challenging installation conditions.

By now it’s obvious that choosing the right flooring adhesive isn’t just a minor detail, it plays a critical role in how well the floor performs and how long it lasts. “Every flooring material responds differently to moisture, temperature and environmental changes, so the adhesive must be carefully matched to both the flooring type and the subfloor,” said John Lio, marketing director for Sika Corp.

Lio cited SikaBond-5900 as a premium-grade, pressure-sensitive resilient flooring adhesive that provides a superior bond and addresses multiple concerns in a single application. “It features high-strength technology and the highest caliber initial tack, shear and peel strength, while simultaneously providing moisture resistance up to 14 lbs./99% relative humidity,” Lio said. “These performance attributes deliver peace of mind for a wide range of floor coverings on porous and non-porous subfloors.”

See the full spread in the July 13 print edition of FCNews.