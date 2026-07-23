New solutions for age-old issues

Modern underlayment and cushion solutions have evolved from simple padding into multi-functional, high-performance layers. These offerings work to resolve legacy flooring issues such as moisture damage, thermal loss and poor sound insulation by leveraging advanced materials, built-in moisture barriers and antimicrobial defenses.

Following is a snapshot of underlayment/cushion products that provide solutions to old issues:

Future Foam

Future Foam’s leading product, My Name is Best, is engineered with 8.5-pound density memory foam and SpillSafe moisture barrier. It’s clean, pure and built to last a lifetime, with no recycled fillers.

From studio-grade soundproofing to Pet Solutions odor defense, the product is touted as the “silent guardian” of a homeowner’s investment, providing comfort and style.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt’s Make-A-Wish Strength represents a new generation of underlayment designed to enhance performance, comfort and longevity across hard surface flooring applications. Engineered from high-density synthetic rubber, Strength excels at the most critical aspect: support without losing thickness over time. Leggett’s Block-Out Moisture Guard and Fresh Dimension antimicrobial provide added protection.

Maxxon

Maxxon Isolate is an innovative solution designed for compromised concrete slabs. It helps protect finished flooring by isolating residual abatement chemicals and other embedded contaminants while providing a moisture barrier. Easy to apply with a roller, Isolate streamlines installation and helps reduce the risk of moisture- and contamination-related flooring failures, giving building owners greater confidence in long-term floor performance.

MP Global

QuietBoard solves a problem most underlayments ignore: what to do when removing thicker flooring like carpet that leaves a height gap between the subfloor and existing trim. This 6mm acoustical fiberboard raises the subfloor level efficiently—eliminating transitions and trip hazards—while simultaneously delivering the full performance stack of a premium underlayment. QuietBoard manages moisture by holding up to 5X its own weight in vapor without trapping it.

Palziv

HQ Living LayerX underlayment for hard surface flooring addresses several of today’s most common flooring installation challenges in a single underlayment. Its integrated 6-mil moisture barrier helps protect floors by preserving tongue-and-groove connections, while embossed airflow channels aid moisture management beneath the floor. The resilient foam construction adds comfort underfoot.

Performance Accessories

Mohawk Performance Accessories Platinum 3mm is designed as the go-to underlayment in demanding applications. The product was developed to handle subfloor smoothing while providing insulation against the cold. It also has a built-in moisture barrier, offers exceptional sound performance and the fanfold design makes installation easier than traditional roll products.

Schönox

S1500 So many projects, whether new construction or from the ground-up renovations, are a challenge to get moving in the right direction. Schönox S1500 is an indispensable solution for use on interior and exterior substrates and is ideal for installers of every skill level. This cement-based, moisture-resistant, self-leveling solution is suitable on cement and gypsum substrates and can be installed from 1 /8 inch up to 1 1 /2 inches.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories’ Pet Perfect Underlayment is designed with pet owners in mind, delivering comfort, durability and protection. Its built-in moisture barrier helps guard against spills and accidents, while its superior sound reduction creates a quieter home. Engineered for long-lasting performance, Pet Perfect Underlayment also provides added cushioning for a more comfortable step as well as antimicrobial protection.