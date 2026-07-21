Karndean refreshes Van Gogh luxury vinyl collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKarndean refreshes Van Gogh luxury vinyl collection

Van GoghExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has updated its Van Gogh collection with new wood-inspired luxury vinyl plank designs available in gluedown and rigid core formats.

The collection features visuals inspired by elm, oak and pine. Each floor is available in both installation formats, giving consumers additional options for residential applications. Introduced in 2001, the Van Gogh collection remains one of Karndean’s core product lines.

“Van Gogh has proven appeal with homeowners, which has translated to consistent sales for retailers,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean’s director of product. “The new oak, elm and pine designs in the collection all feature the same artistry, craftsmanship and attention to detail that set our LVP apart in the marketplace.”

Van Gogh rigid core flooring is ASSURE CERTIFIED by the Resilient Floor Covering Institute and SCS Global Services. The certification verifies indoor air quality, performance standards, low heavy metals content and the absence of ortho-phthalates.

All Van Gogh products, including glue down and rigid core, feature a 20-mil wear layer and carry a lifetime residential warranty.

Each design is developed in-house and available exclusively through the company. The product development team sources wood and stone from around the world before refining each visual into a proprietary design for production. The updated Van Gogh collection continues that approach with new wood-inspired styles that emphasize natural grain patterns and texture.

“Retailers know they can sell Karndean with confidence, whether it’s glue down, rigid core or loose lay,” Ross said. “Luxury vinyl has always been our sole focus. That specialized expertise absolutely makes a difference in the quality of the product.”

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