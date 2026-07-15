In-demand designs that elevate resilient flooring

Resilient manufacturers continued to raise the bar in 2026, pairing performance with designs that reflect today’s home trends. Warmer, more natural visuals, expanding WPC and loose lay offerings and enhanced pet protection technologies are taking center stage. The result is a category that continues to offer up products that speak to evolving consumer preferences while giving retailers more compelling solutions across a variety of price points and application.

Warmth

Warm, inviting color palettes dominate in 2026 as consumers continue to move away from cool grays in favor of richer browns, caramel tones. The shift reflects a broader desire for comfortable, livable interiors that 1. promote comfortability and well-being.

Mohawk’s Augusta Acres, part of its SolidTech Select lineup, puts warmth at the forefront. This collection features a raw, organic look that highlights soft blonds, warm ambers, rich browns and taupe gray to offer an array of trending colors. The line achieves this look by blending oak, elm and hickory species into one design.

WPC

WPC continues to gain momentum as retailers and consumers seek premium rigid core products that deliver greater comfort, quieter performance and enhanced durability. As the category evolves, manufacturers are expanding WPC offerings with updated visuals, improved technologies and broader style selections, positioning the construction as a compelling step-up option within rigid core.

Titan’s Swanky is a 7 x 60, 10mm, 28-mil WPC. It features EIR texture and a highdefinition wood grain

Loose lay

Loose lay flooring continues to gain traction, driven by its installation flexibility, durability and ability to perform over a variety of subfloors. As manufacturers expand collections and refine designs, the construction is emerging as an increasingly attractive option for retailers seeking differentiated resilient solutions.

Cali’s entry into loose lay, Hang Loose combines commercial-grade performance with a coastal-inspired design. The line features a 5mm thickness and a 22-mil wear layer. Embossed-inregister texture creates a wood grain look that matches the surface pattern. The collection also uses multipattern plank designs to reduce repetition across large spaces.

Pet protection

Pet-friendly performance continues to be a major focus within resilient flooring as more homeowners seek products that can withstand the realities of everyday life. Enhanced scratch resistance, waterproof construction and easier-to-clean surfaces are becoming standard features, allowing suppliers to better meet the needs of households with pets while providing retailers with a compelling consumer story.

Shaw Floors expanded its Pet Perfect collection into hard surface earlier this year, and unveiled Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl. Briard features PawDefense Technology, a coating engineered to deliver 50% more scratch resistance than traditional luxury vinyl.