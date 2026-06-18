Karndean helps rebuild Louisiana high school

Houma, La.—Karndean Designflooring supplied luxury vinyl flooring for an extensive renovation here at Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as a Category 4 storm nearly five years ago. The storm caused more than $20 million in damage to the school. The campus sits about 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

“We lost all the flooring in every building on campus,” said Jeremy Gueldner, school president.

The renovations, which began in August 2022, would be wide-ranging: classrooms, hallways, student union, chapel and multipurpose gymnasium among them. In collaboration with designer Julia Bourque, the school chose luxury vinyl from Karndean Designflooring, which offered a full palette of styles, colors and specs to complement the varying project needs.

“We liked the look of the flooring and thought it could endure the wear and tear that comes with a high school setting,” Gueldner said.

Renovations were completed in fall 2025, about three years after they began. “I honestly love all of our spaces,” Gueldner said. “These renovations have been transformational for our campus.”