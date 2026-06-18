Karndean helps rebuild Louisiana high school

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKarndean helps rebuild Louisiana high school

high schoolHouma, La.—Karndean Designflooring supplied luxury vinyl flooring for an extensive renovation here at Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as a Category 4 storm nearly five years ago. The storm caused more than $20 million in damage to the school. The campus sits about 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

“We lost all the flooring in every building on campus,” said Jeremy Gueldner, school president.

The renovations, which began in August 2022, would be wide-ranging: classrooms, hallways, student union, chapel and multipurpose gymnasium among them. In collaboration with designer Julia Bourque, the school chose luxury vinyl from Karndean Designflooring, which offered a full palette of styles, colors and specs to complement the varying project needs.

“We liked the look of the flooring and thought it could endure the wear and tear that comes with a high school setting,” Gueldner said.

Renovations were completed in fall 2025, about three years after they began. “I honestly love all of our spaces,” Gueldner said. “These renovations have been transformational for our campus.”

Previous article
Wood: There’s still room for exotics in a sea of oak

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Wood: There’s still room for exotics in a sea of oak

Reginald Tucker - 0
European white oak and North American oak, hickory and maple have traditionally accounted for the bulk of hardwood flooring consumption here in the U.S.,...
Read more
News

Signature Flooring announces new leadership roles

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Signature Flooring, provider of custom-designed broadloom carpet and area rugs, announced a series of leadership updates. The company has promoted Angie Law to vice...
Read more
News

Sponsors support 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Leading flooring companies will support the 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit as sponsors. The summit will take place here, July 15-16. The event will...
Read more
News

Durstone debuts Lumina ceramic lattice screen system

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Durstone has introduced Lumina, a collection of ceramic lattice screens inspired by Mediterranean architecture. The modular system allows architects and designers to shape light,...
Read more
News

Tarkett donates to Paws for the Planet

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett brought employees worldwide together for its annual Sustainability Week. The company organized activities to strengthen employee engagement with its sustainability strategy. World Environment...
Read more
News

Emser Tile introduces Expanse Dynamix surface system

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile has launched Expanse Dynamix, a comprehensive porcelain tile panel system designed for a wide range of surfaces and environments. The collection...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X