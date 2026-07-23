Bentley officially launches Land/Mark

Los Angeles—Bentley has launched Land/Mark, a new carpet tile collection designed in collaboration with Neutral Haus.

Bentley previewed the collection at NeoCon 2026. It is available in three styles: Where We Met, Old Haunts and Know By Heart.

Where We Met features an irregular, layered pattern inspired by a cobblestone path. Old Haunts draws from aged architectural surfaces. Know By Heart uses striated patterns and gradual color movement.

The collection includes 16 colorways. The palette features mineral grays, softened blacks and chocolate browns.

Bentley manufactures Land/Mark with Bentley Premium Nylon made from ECONYL by Aquafil. The regenerated nylon uses reclaimed materials, including fishing nets, carpet and other post-consumer waste.

Land/Mark products are PVC-free, Red List Free, PFAS-free and antimicrobial-free. Bentley manufactures the collection at its California facility, the first LEED EB-OM Gold-certified carpet mill in the U.S.

Plus, Bentley can recycle the products at the end of their useful life through its FULFILL carpet reclamation program.