Bentley officially launches Land/Mark

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetBentley officially launches Land/Mark

Los Angeles—Bentley has launched Land/Mark, a new carpet tile collection designed in collaboration with Neutral Haus.

Bentley previewed the collection at NeoCon 2026. It is available in three styles: Where We Met, Old Haunts and Know By Heart.

Where We Met features an irregular, layered pattern inspired by a cobblestone path. Old Haunts draws from aged architectural surfaces. Know By Heart uses striated patterns and gradual color movement.

The collection includes 16 colorways. The palette features mineral grays, softened blacks and chocolate browns.

Bentley manufactures Land/Mark with Bentley Premium Nylon made from ECONYL by Aquafil. The regenerated nylon uses reclaimed materials, including fishing nets, carpet and other post-consumer waste.

Land/Mark products are PVC-free, Red List Free, PFAS-free and antimicrobial-free. Bentley manufactures the collection at its California facility, the first LEED EB-OM Gold-certified carpet mill in the U.S.

Plus, Bentley can recycle the products at the end of their useful life through its FULFILL carpet reclamation program.

Previous article
New solutions for age-old issues
Next article
Latest adhesive innovations solve common problems

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Latest adhesive innovations solve common problems

Ken Ryan - 0
A flooring installation is only as successful as the condition of the job site. Sounds pretty straight-forward, right? Except installers today can encounter a...
Read more
Featured Post

New solutions for age-old issues

Ken Ryan - 0
Modern underlayment and cushion solutions have evolved from simple padding into multi-functional, high-performance layers. These offerings work to resolve legacy flooring issues such as...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate takes its cues from hardwood

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you can’t beat them, emulate them. That’s the approach that many laminate suppliers are taking when it comes to competing with the category...
Read more
News

Mohawk marks 25 years of partnership with Susan G. Komen

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk will celebrate 25 years of partnership with Susan G. Komen during the 2026 3-Day Series, expanding its on-site support across all four...
Read more
Installation

NOX to manufacture i4F CeraGrout Flex

FCNews Staff - 0
Fostoria, Ohio—i4F announced that NOX Corporation will become the first U.S.-based manufacturer of its CeraGrout Flex technology. NOX will produce the loose-lay and glue-down luxury...
Read more
News

Karndean refreshes Van Gogh luxury vinyl collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has updated its Van Gogh collection with new wood-inspired luxury vinyl plank designs available in gluedown and rigid core formats. The collection...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X