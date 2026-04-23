Bentley names Jim Cusick president

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialBentley names Jim Cusick president

CusickLos Angeles—Bentley Mills, a California-based commercial flooring company and part of Belysse, appointed Jim Cusick as president. Cusick joined the company in August 2025 and served as interim president. Cusick takes on the role during a period of renewed energy and growth for the brand.

“Jim has already driven meaningful progress in a short period of time,” said Cyrille Ragoucy, chairman of Belyss. “His strategic decisions and implementation of key initiatives have been both well received and highly impactful across the organization. His leadership, partnership and forward-thinking approach have positioned us well for continued success.”

Cusick brings more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and flooring. He has built high-performing teams, led complex operations and delivered sustained growth. His leadership style focuses on accountability, partnership and a commitment to people and performance.

“I am honored to lead Bentley,” Cusick said. “There’s strong momentum across the business and an incredible team behind it. Our focus is on continuing to build an organization that is aligned, adaptable and ready for what’s next. I’m excited for what’s ahead for us and our customers.”

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