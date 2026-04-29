AHF Products partners with Arbor Day Foundation

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products is building on more than a century of American hardwood flooring leadership by working with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant more than 100,000 trees. The investment supports forests and communities in areas of greatest need. It also reinforces the long-term value of responsible forestry.

To coincide with Arbor Day 2026, AHF Products announced its support of forest restoration efforts. Through the partnership, the company is helping drive 10 reforestation projects, plant 103,259 trees and restore 190 acres. Over the next 40 years, the projects will generate environmental benefits. These include 49,116 metric tons of CO₂ sequestered, 231.98 tons of air pollutants removed and 4.5 million gallons of avoided water runoff, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Wood is a renewable resource that has shaped our homes and our business for generations,” said Catherine del Vecchio, vice president of marketing at AHF Products. “Supporting the Arbor Day Foundation aligns with our commitment to responsible forest management and ensures that the forests we depend on continue to thrive.”

The Arbor Day Foundation emphasized the importance of corporate engagement in accelerating restoration efforts.

“Partnerships like this allow us to restore forests at a scale that creates environmental and community impact,” said Dan Morrow, vice president of partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. “AHF Products’ support helps us replant where trees are needed most.”

The Arbor Day Foundation has planted more than 500 million trees worldwide and is working to plant 500 million more by 2027.

“Our commitment aligns with the Arbor Day Foundation’s principle of planting the right trees in the right places for the right reasons,” del Vecchio said. “Whether reforesting hardwood regions impacted by natural disasters or enhancing urban green spaces, our contribution helps ensure that trees thrive where they’re needed most, including near the communities where we live and work.”

AHF Products builds its commitment on its U.S. manufacturing presence. The company manufactures across the country, including solid hardwood in Beverly, W.Va., solid hardwood in West Plains, Mo. and engineered wood in Only, Tenn. It also produces rigid core flooring in Cartersville, Ga., vinyl composition tile in Kankakee, Ill., resilient flooring in Lancaster, Pa. and porcelain tile in Crossville, Tenn. Additional operations are located in Beech Creek, Pa.