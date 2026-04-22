NWFA: Opportunities abound amid challenges

Orlando, Fla.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) kicked of its 41st annual convention and expo here earlier this week amid robust attendance. It’s a reflection, organizers said, of the spirit and enthusiasm driving the industry.

“This year we have even more reason to bring our best,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO, during her opening address to attendes. “NWFA expo is back in Orlando, and the energy has never been higher. For four decades, NWFA has been leading the way in shaping the hardwood flooring industry and building a network dedicated to excellence. This year we’re channeling all that momentum into our convention theme, ‘Ignite Your Passion.’”

Steve Brattin, NWFA chairman, agreed. “In this business, success isn’t just about skills—it’s about passion. It’s about craftsmanship driven by the love of what we do. Businesses that stay energized and curious keep pushing forward, and professionals like you bring that passion to everything we do.”

Statistics provided by the NWFA during the general session on opening day reflected this optimism. Citing NWFA’s 2026 Outlook survey, titled “Industry Confidence Builds,” showed more than half of the association’s members expect to see growth this year, with sales either up “somewhat” or “significantly” this year.

Moreover, roughly 40% of hardwood flooring contractors expect sales will grow this year, with 60% of them predicting sand-and-finish operations could account for as much as 80% of overall business. Retailers are equally optimistic, with more than 40% expecting growth this year. At the same time, more than 55% of distributors expect an increase in wood flooring sales. Meanwhile, more than half of wood flooring manufacturers are forecasting moderate sales growth, with roughly 20% expecting “significant” gains.

Challenges persist

At the same time, survey respondents recognized the present challenges facing the wood flooring industry. High on the list is tariff and trade policy, as more than 60% of NWFA membership report they are “moderately” or “extremely” concerned about how future changes will impact business. To address these issues, the NWFA is working closely with the Hardwood Federation to ensure the industry’s voice is heard by policy-makers in Washington, D.C.

“We are here to make sure Washington, D.C., knows about the impact the U.S. hardwood industry has on local and state economies,” said Dana Cole, executive director of the Hardwood Federation. “We make sure key decision-makers know the challenges the industry faces and what policies will help—or hurt—our efforts to sustain a strong economic base for rural economies. Facts and data fly fast and furious in Washington, D.C. The wood flooring industry needs and deserves a frontline defense to make sure we are part of the conversation.”

NWFA members said their plans to deal with economic uncertainty include improving efficiencies, adding to their teams and expanding into new product categories within the wood segment and investing in new technologies and ongoing education.

(Look for full coverage of the NWFA convention in the May 4 edition of FCNews.)