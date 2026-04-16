Mirage Rebate Sale returns with spring promotion across U.S.

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMirage Rebate Sale returns with spring promotion across U.S.

Mirage Rebate Sale returns with spring promotion across U.S.Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand known for design and quality, announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale. The promotion will run across the United States at participating Mirage dealers from April 16 to May 30, 2026.

Consumers will receive a $0.50 per sq. ft. rebate on Mirage flooring during the event. The offer applies to all Mirage hardwood flooring products. This includes all species, colors, widths and collections.

“Spring is synonymous with renewal and new beginnings, making it an ideal time to elevate living spaces. This seasonal promotion gives homeowners the opportunity to invest in quality and design at a moment when inspiration and intention naturally align,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing at Mirage.

Nearly 1,050 Mirage dealers across the United States are participating in the event.

Previous article
Apollo Distributing launches The 1920 Collection
Next article
Tarkett highlights senior living at 2026 EFA conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Cali launches Hang Loose loose lay vinyl

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali launched Hang Loose, its first loose lay luxury vinyl collection, designed for new construction, multifamily and commercial projects. The collection combines commercial-grade...
Read more
Carpet

AHF launches Kaleido Color Lab

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products launched Armstrong Flooring Kaleido Color Lab, a digital design tool for customizing luxury vinyl tile for floors and walls. The platform...
Read more
News

Tarkett highlights senior living at 2026 EFA conference

FCNews Staff - 0
Phoenix, Ariz.—Tarkett highlighted its senior living flooring portfolio at the Environments for Aging (EFA) conference, March 16–18, 2026. The company showcased a connected system...
Read more
News

Apollo Distributing launches The 1920 Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Fairfield, NJ—The Apollo Distributing Company, a fourth-generation, family-owned flooring top 20 distributor, has launched The 1920 Collection, a new brand platform unifying its established...
Read more
Featured Post

Karndean North America names Noah Fulton CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Pa.—Karndean North America, which operates as Karndean Designflooring in the United States and Canada, has named Noah Fulton, vice president of business strategy,...
Read more
Installation

Rox acquires Precision Flooring Products

FCNews Staff - 0
Beauceville, Quebec—Rox, a North American manufacturer specializing in hardwood stair parts and flooring accessories, has acquired Precision Flooring Products, a U.S. manufacturer of prefinished...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X