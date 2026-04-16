Mirage Rebate Sale returns with spring promotion across U.S.

Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand known for design and quality, announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale. The promotion will run across the United States at participating Mirage dealers from April 16 to May 30, 2026.

Consumers will receive a $0.50 per sq. ft. rebate on Mirage flooring during the event. The offer applies to all Mirage hardwood flooring products. This includes all species, colors, widths and collections.

“Spring is synonymous with renewal and new beginnings, making it an ideal time to elevate living spaces. This seasonal promotion gives homeowners the opportunity to invest in quality and design at a moment when inspiration and intention naturally align,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing at Mirage.

Nearly 1,050 Mirage dealers across the United States are participating in the event.