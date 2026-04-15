Karndean North America names Noah Fulton CEO

Export, Pa.—Karndean North America, which operates as Karndean Designflooring in the United States and Canada, has named Noah Fulton, vice president of business strategy, its new CEO, effective immediately.

Fulton is stepping into the role held by Bill Anderson since 2019. Anderson recently decided the time was right to step away from Karndean, 16 years after joining the company as vice president of operations.

Fulton and Anderson worked closely for more than a decade, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership, according to Ed Perrin, Group CEO of U.K.-headquartered parent company Karndean Holdings. “Nobody understands our business better from top to bottom than Noah,” Perrin said. “His long history with Karndean makes him uniquely qualified to hit the ground running as CEO. Just as importantly, Noah knows our customers and understands how best to continue supporting them. I’m confident he’s the right person to take everything that Bill helped to build and lead us in a new period of growth.”

Fulton said he promises Karndean customers one thing above all else: stability. “From our perspective, it’s business as usual,” he explained. “We’ll continue to provide everything our customers have come to expect from Karndean: beautifully crafted luxury vinyl, consistent inventory levels and expert customer support. We remain as committed as ever to being a partner our customers can count on, particularly in times when market conditions are a challenge.”

Fulton’s history

Founded in 1973 in the United Kingdom, Karndean remains a family business focused exclusively on luxury vinyl. When U.S. operations were established in 1998 just outside of Pittsburgh, Fulton’s mother, Carol, was among the very first employees, which is how Fulton found himself in the production department making sample boards that summer. Even as he went on to pursue an accounting degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Fulton continued working with Karndean in a variety of capacities, gaining firsthand knowledge of everything from sales and marketing to finance and IT.

The breadth of those experiences gives him a perspective that will benefit both Karndean and its customers. “I have a pretty good understanding about what our team needs to do their jobs well, because in a lot of ways I’ve lived it,” Fulton said. “There may be opportunities where, together, we can find more effective ways to work. That’s going to make us an even stronger organization and, ultimately, an even better partner to our customers.”

Perhaps more than anyone, Fulton also said he appreciates the culture of a family business. Karndean was started by Mike Walker, a flooring installer, in his family home more than 50 years ago. “Again, I’ve lived it,” Fulton explained. “As a family business, there’s a natural importance placed on relationships, on caring about people. It truly shapes who we are, both as a special place to work and as a partner for our customers.”

Anderson’s impact

During Anderson’s 16 years with Karndean, the company grew to a market leadership position for luxury vinyl in North America. Not long after being appointed CEO in 2019, Anderson deftly guided the company through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Karndean to new heights.

Perrin and Fulton both say Anderson leaves an indelible legacy, as both a business leader and a steward of the Karndean culture. “We all thank Bill for his commitment and tireless efforts toward making Karndean what it is today,” Perrin noted. “He’s created a solid foundation upon which we will continue to grow, and we wish him the very best.”

Fulton also credits Anderson for ensuring Karndean remained true to its identity as a family business, even as the company grew under his leadership. “Bill’s humility and caring nature set the tone for our entire organization,” he said. “We’ll all miss him personally, and we’re indebted to his leadership.”

For more on this story, see the April 20 print edition of FCNews.