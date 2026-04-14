Locking systems aim to ease the task at hand

Floor covering manufacturers often get the bulk of the credit when it comes to fresh looks, trendy styles and award-winning designs. Rightly so, given the amount of investment in research and development required to create products that consumers and end users crave.

But it’s equally important to recognize the role that the industry’s major manufacturing technology providers play, particularly in the development of locking systems incorporated across the array of popular hard surface products available today. These behind-the-scenes providers are responsible for innovations that not only allow today’s hard surface floors to be installed quickly and securely, but also elevate the performance of those products as it relates to resistance to moisture incursion.

Classen, for example, builds on its reputation for innovative locking systems, first seen on its popular Megaloc technology. The company now offers Megaloc Aqua Protect, which is designed to make laminate more water resistant thanks to the innovative Taploc system—along with its Liquid Lamination Technology. Megaloc Aqua Protect provides up to 48 hours of protection against water penetration thanks to fold-down technology that prevents moisture from entering the joints, thereby reducing swelling by up to 75%. In addition to that, Classen offers Megaloc Twin, a locking system that allows the installation of herringbone strips via “AA” panels vs. the traditional “AB” panels. This not only expedites installation, but it also provides a more secure connection across the length of the installation.

New locking systems designed to enable and simplify herringbone patterns are also a focal point for innovators like i4F Technologies. The company continues to promote its HerringB/ONE system, a highly intuitive installation drop-lock technology that eliminates the need for A/B panels by using only one panel type. According to the company, this greatly simplifies installation, production, logistics and stock management, while ensuring precise alignment and a highly aesthetic visual result.

Another recent innovation from i4F Technologies is CeraGrout, a technology that aims to mimic the aesthetics of modern ‘rectified’ ceramic tiles with an integrated grout. Fully waterproof, CeraGrout-enhanced tiles are extremely durable and deliver proven resistance to wear and tear, stains and chemical household agents. Panels are designed to install, remove and replace more easily than traditional ceramic tiles, the company said.

Perennial favorites within the i4F Technologies portfolio include 3L TripleLock, a one-piece drop-lock system for the short side of the panel. With this system, no special inserts are needed, meaning less work and lower costs. Another go-to system, Click4U, is designed to work seamlessly with 3L TripleLock, enabling extremely high locking strength. Fast and easy to install, no special tools are needed—and it’s suitable for existing high speed production machinery.

More recently, i4F took the wraps off its new Stair Tread system. The technology addresses one of the flooring industry’s key challenges by enabling stairs to seamlessly match the floor using the same material, décor, texture and height. This creates consistent floor-to-stair integration across SPC, LVT, WPC, laminate and wood, including top steps and landings. Two construction approaches are available to suit different stair configurations: L-shaped and U-shaped systems. Water-resistant and engineered for safety, performance and speed, the Stair Tread solutions are suitable for residential, commercial and hospitality applications. As no structural stair modifications are required, installation is quick and straightforward, ensuring a visually coherent design from floor to stair.

Unilin Technologies offers its licensees a host of innovative solutions when it comes to locking systems. Among the most popular are: Uniclic, Unizip and Unidrop. Uniclic, the technology that essentially put Unilin on the map, is arguably the most popular locking system available on today’s hard surface flooring products. And its popularity continues to grow due to its proven reliability and strong connection. The Uniclic system is designed to prevent common issues in the market, such as edge damage and visible ledging. This performance is consistent even in thinner products, making Uniclic a trusted solution across a wide range of applications.

Then there’s Unizip, which enables the faster installation of the ever-popular herringbone pattern, and the signature Unidrop system, a one-piece fold-down locking profile that enables a fast, reliable installation while delivering secure horizontal and vertical locking. Unidrop also allows for easy and efficient deinstallation should installers need to reposition the panels.

“With the support of our experienced technical and marketing team—and more than 40 years of hands-on expertise in click systems and core materials—we work closely with our factory partners to deliver the best possible product to the end user,” said Lauren Delee, business development manager IP, Unilin.

Välinge Innovation displayed the full range of its locking system and green technologies at Surfaces earlier this year, but the one that stood out the most was its new 5G H/B One (short for Herringbone-One) innovation. Not only does 5G H/B One enable simpler, faster installation and dismantling—according to Laetitia Kimblad, director, business unit, flooring technology—but it also provides improved vertical strength. “Because of the improved vertical strength, you can reuse the planks, or put them in another place if you need it,” she explained. “You just click it together and it’s perfectly locked. We also provide a special dismantling pin to make it easier to take the planks apart.”

What’s more, the new H/B One system gives the installer more flexibility in terms of where he/she begins to lay down the planks. “The great thing about the one-panel solution is you can also work backwards with the installation,” Kimblad explained. “Let’s say you’re coming to the corner of the kitchen island or you do the installation from the middle of the room—you want to be able to do a backwards installation. Essentially you can go in any direction, which is very good for the installers.”

Välinge Innovation’s herringbone technologies are at the core of the new Woodura Herringbone 3.0 line from sister company Bjelin. It’s designed as an upgrade over the 2.0 version, which launched at Surfaces last year.

It’s just the latest addition to Välinge Innovation’s family of 5G-branded technologies. The latest introductions expand on familiar favorites such as 5G Fold Down, 5G Dry, 5G NXT, 5G Cross, 5G Climb and 5G PRO. Additional offerings include 5G Push Down, 5G One Push as well as 2G Angling.