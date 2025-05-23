Tech: Latest locking systems streamline installation

While hard surface flooring manufacturers can claim most of the credit for developing products that excite consumers and incentivize retailers to sell those products, the suppliers can’t do it all by themselves. For many of the innovations the industry enjoys today, suppliers rely on their partners on the innovation/technology side of the business for things like advanced locking systems.

Earlier this year i4F Technologies unveiled its HerringB/ONE system and Ceramic Click locking systems technologies. The HerringB/ONE installation system, winner of an FCNnovaton Award for 2024, is designed to eliminate the need for mirroring A/B panels, resulting in an easy and fast installation—as well as more efficient panel replacement. i4F HerringB/ONE also reduces waste as well as streamlines manufacturing and unifies packaging.

“By removing the need for mirroring A and B panels, overall efficiencies can be achieved,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “Production processes for our new HerringB/ONE are streamlined and packaging costs as well as waste are reduced. This benefits the entire value chain from global manufacturing to the growing demand for DIY-friendly flooring solutions. Now, homeowners and enthusiasts can install their favorite herringbone pattern in any direction and space.”

Unilin Technologies continues to promote its array of innovative click locking systems. This includes its signature Unigrout technology, also winner of an FCNnovation Award for 2024. Unigrout combines the aesthetic appeal of ceramic tiles with the practical benefits of vinyl. Initially launched on SPC click flooring, this innovative technology is now also available for glue-down installation/dryback products. What’s more, Unigrout can be lacquered in any color without the need of extra layers. For added realism, Unilin added sand particles in the grout, providing texture. “Unigrout already generated a lot of interest in the industry, but we have now upgraded the technology to give several options,” said Lauren Delee, business development manager. “With this innovation you can work with checkerboard pattern installations.”

Unilin also offers its popular Flint Tile product, an SPC click system that can be installed using real grout bevels, as well as Unizip, a system that enables the installation of herringbone patterns utilizing one type of panel as opposed to complicated “A” and “B” panels.

Välinge Innovation continues to expand its ever-evolving portfolio of flooring technologies—some of them award winning. This included updates to its globally recognized 5G technology, which is utilized across a wide range of materials from wood-based cores to resilient and mineral flooring options.

“We have several licensees we’ve helped to optimize 5G to make it suitable in magnesium oxide, mineral boards and all the different kinds of polypropylene flooring,” said Laetitia Kimblad, floor locking director, Välinge Innovation. “So, it makes it very versatile, and it works very well because it’s the plastic inserts that do the work. So even if it’s a more brittle material, then the plastic insert with still flex.”

Välinge’s 5G Fold Down eliminates the need for glue, nails or other time-consuming maneuvers. Based on a single action installation method, it suits all types of products regardless of material, width or thickness.

When a panel is folded down, a flexible 5G insert is pushed into an insert groove. As the panel reaches its final position, the 5G insert snaps out into a wedge groove, emits a “click sound” and locks the product, both vertically and horizontally.

5G-i Dry is the latest addition to Välinge’s ever-expanding portfolio of leakproof technologies. Optimized to prevent water from seeping through the seams, it protects both the panels and subfloor.

Not to be outdone is the Duoloc system from Classen, known for the popular Megaloc system. Duoloc is positioned as a versatile locking system that can be installed both as a classic tapping profile and as an angle-angle system. “Many installers still prefer the traditional method using a hammer; with Duoloc, we’ve developed the safest and most robust solution for this installation style,” said Celine Quervel, managing director, Classen. “It provides maximum protection against damage to the panel during tapping, ensuring a secure and long-lasting connection. Regardless of the chosen installation method, Duoloc boasts excellent water resistance, making it suitable for moisture-prone areas.”