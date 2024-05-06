Decora SPC now features Välinge 5G Cross technology

Sweden—Decora, a leading European manufacturing company producing technologically advanced flooring products for an international market, now features Välinge 5G Cross technology on its SPC flooring.

Decora is known for its high-quality SPC flooring, available both under its own brands and under its partners’ brands. Decora is a trusted, long-term partner to several of the largest DIY chains and professional stores. “Decora is our first 5G Cross licensee on the European market, and we are very happy to partner with such an important and well-known brand within flooring and accessories,” said Niklas Borgquist, key account manager at Välinge Innovation.

5G Cross is Välinge’s floor locking technology that are said to make straight-set floor installations fast, easy and effortless. It has a unique cross-component that makes it possible to install floors in rectangle and square patterns without panels moving or shifting. It’s user-friendly, works with all materials and sizes and is designed as a perfect alternative to traditional ceramic tiles.

“Customers want all the advantages of a traditional ceramic floor but in more user-friendly materials,” said Marek Wójkiewicz, business development director at Decora. “With 5G Cross, we developed an innovative new tile collection of durable, hard-wearing floors that are easier to both handle and install.”

Decora’s collection of larger-format SPC tiles was launched earlier this year and has already received a lot of attention for being a smarter, more versatile and easier-to-use alternative to ceramic tiles, according to the company.