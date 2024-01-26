Välinge Innovation welcomes Engineered Floors as a licensee

Sweden—Engineered Floors LLC has signed a license agreement to use Välinge’s floor locking technologies in all resilient products produced at their US facilities.

Engineered Floors LLC is a much-appreciated American flooring company that manufactures stylish, high-quality products for commercial and residential spaces. Like Välinge, they are dedicated to innovation, and their customers can always expect high-performing products with innovative technology.

“We are very pleased to partner with Engineered Floors, and it’s exciting to see our presence in the United States grow with such an important player,” said Iris Meana Prada, key account manager at Välinge Innovation.

Välinge’s innovative flooring technology is well-known for making floor installations fast and easy and for providing long-lasting, reliable results. Complementing their market-leading solutions, they have a team of highly skilled technicians working worldwide to ensure that the implementation of all Välinge technologies runs smoothly.

“Both our management and our technical team have been working closely with Engineered Floors at their headquarters and at their US factory to facilitate a smooth start-up”, said Iris. “We want to help our partners to deliver first-class products, and we are always committed to identifying how we, in the best possible way, can contribute to their success.”

Engineered Floors will showcase their new collection of SPC products featuring Välinge Innovation’s floor locking technology at The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas, January 24–26, in booth 1709. Are you interested in the latest and most innovative flooring technologies? Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Välinge’s team of skilled experts in booth 2875 at TISE.