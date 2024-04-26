Stonepeak Ceramics debuts new collections at Coverings

Atlanta—Stonepeak Ceramics, the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group and a prominent manufacturer of high-tech porcelain and stoneware solutions, will present three new American-made high tech porcelain collections at Coverings 2024 in booth 7136. The new collections are achieved utilizing the recent state-of-the-art investments made to enhance manufacturing operations. In addition, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, Stonepeak will debut its newly updated logo, revitalized marketing and merchandising strategy.

Three collections—Stellalith, Solumbria and Ikonite—created with the company’s latest 12-bar digital printers from the latest round of investments, were unveiled for the first time at Coverings. These collections are available in the dimensions: 24 x 48, 24 x 24, 12 x 24 and feature interesting mosaics, including 3 x 3 and 4 x 4 hexagon and 3D cubic.

Two new advanced finishes were also introduced, developed to provide solutions for market demands. The Honed+ finish features a natural look and feel, combined with a DCOF value that balances ease of maintenance with slip resistance, making Honed+ ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Solumbria and Stellalith are available in the new Honed+ finish. Natural Gloss is the other new finish, offering a natural effect where a glossy ink is applied digitally, and synchronized with the desired part of the graphic to mimic natural stone. In the Solumbria collection, this effect highlights specific veining details.

Stonepeak’s signature XL formats 24 x 48, 48 x 48, unmatched 60 x 120, 6mm slabs, U.S.-made countertop solutions in 12mm and 2cm, and cutting-edge terrazzo, such as Venice Villa, and newly introduced wall coverings, Elementi Rivestimento, Citta’ di Faenza, Theke Tempere and Camp will also be on display in the booth.

Several innovations showcased in the booth demonstrate Stonepeak and Iris Ceramica Group’s commitment to providing the latest most avant-garde solutions, including Attract, DYS, Hypertouch and 4D ceramics.

Originally presented at Cersaie, a custom art inspired DYS mural entitled “Blooming Bonds,” created by international artist Becha has been reinstalled at Coverings. “The Art of being a Group” is a unique narration of the many faces of the Iris Ceramica Group’s brands, all sharing a clear business vision: re-engineering ceramics to improve the interaction between humans and the environment.