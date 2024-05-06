Doug Jackson uses Twin Protocol AI to enhance customer connections

Encinitas, Calif.—Doug Jackson, CEO and president of Cali, is an early adopter of the new Twin Protocol platform that combines the latest in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital voice to create the ultimate in brand communication and thought leader personification. The Twin Protocol AI twin platform gives business leaders the ability to be ever present online and answer, in one’s own voice, all sorts of queries on anything industry related on a uniquely interpersonal one-on-one basis.

The brainchild of Seattle business leader and AI-industry trailblazer, Stacey Engle, and veteran blockchain entrepreneur and chief strategy officer, Bill Inman, Twin Protocol provides a secure means of sharing knowledge, starting with AI-based voice communication. People around the globe seeking information and expert insights can interact with meticulously trained and informed AI twins on an ultra-relatable, one-to-one, human-like basis at any time of the day.

Jackson said he is raising the tech bar not just for Cali but for the entire flooring industry where he has spent all of his almost 40-year career. “I love this business but the flooring industry has often been late to the technology party, and we are excited to be an early adopter of the Twin Protocol AI twin platform,” he said. “We see it as a great educational tool to help all customers make more intelligent purchase decisions which we believe will enhance customer satisfaction and greater overall revenue. We truly hope others in the industry will appreciate and adopt the benefits of these state-of-the-art AI tools.”

The Cali AI twin is a consumer educational tool to guide prospective customers through the features, benefits and applications of different types of flooring. Jackson’s AI twin will be able to address complex issues relating to flooring materials, selection, style, installation and upkeep. Twin Protocol has taken best-in-class technologies in a cross-section of disciplines and created a seamless, secure, intuitive, new communication medium with literally endless, real-world applications.