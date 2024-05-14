Flooring retailers pushed to embrace artificial intelligence

It’s been said that artificial intelligence (AI) can transform internal business operations through chatbots that act as personal assistants, helping to manage emails, maintain calendars and provide recommendations for streamlining processes. What’s more, chatbots can help retailers grow their business by handling customers’ inquiries online.

The man who said it, Pawel Rajszel, CEO and founder of Leap Tools (parent company of Roomvo), uttered those words during a recent FCA Network convention. “AI is going to usher in unprecedented changes for the way we work,” he told retailers. “It’s a quickly evolving field, one that will make us much more productive, and this will require us to adapt.”

FCNews reached out to a dozen flooring retailers regarding their thoughts on AI technologies. While a few dealers are boldly forging ahead with strategies already in place, many are taking a wait-and-see approach, seemingly more concerned than excited about AI, reflecting more feelings of trepidation about the technology.“I’m embarrassed to tell you that we have yet to delve into the world of AI,” said Rick Oderio, president of Conklin Bros. Floor Coverings, San Jose, Calif. “For sure, we should keep up with technology but here we are. The time has come to see how it may be a useful tool.”

Bobby Merideth, owner of Flooring America OKC, Oklahoma City, is one of the more tech-savvy flooring retailers; yet, he is taking a cautious approach to AI as well, admitting, “As much as I employ the use of technology within our company, I have been late—and very resistant—to use AI.”

Merideth’s sentiment was shared by others. “Beyond room visualizers, I don’t anticipate us- ing AI in our operation for several years,” said Kevin Frazier, president of Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home Knoxville, Tenn. “I’m not interested in the emperor’s new clothes. I’m interested in known, trackable production, impact and results.”

Fellow CCA Global retailer Paul Deschenes, general manager of Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn., said, “To be completely honest, it’s still a little too early for me to know how I will use the new AI technology. But I am sure that we will start using it in some capacity over the next few years.”

The curiosity bug has bitten more than a few flooring dealers who are looking for ways to experiment with AI. As Scott Browne, president of Macco’s Floor Covering Center, Green Bay, Wis., explained, “We’re extremely interested in researching how AI chatbots can offer our customers around-the-clock experiences across our digital platforms. Nothing replaces a professional sales team, but we believe AI can assist our clients during non-business hours and compile the data required for us to meet our customers’ expectations.”

Ted’s Floors & Beyond, Anniston, Ala., meanwhile, has beta tested AI by creating television commercial scripts with wording to use on its websites, flyers and brochures that it will send to customers. “We experimented with it to see what it is capable of doing, and how we might use it in the near future,” Ted Gregerson, the store’s owner, said.

The future is now for some who are already incorporating AI into their businesses. A case in point is Carpet Exchange, with multiple locations in the Denver market. “We are currently harnessing the power of AI chatbots to provide real-time customer service on our website,” said Bruce Odette, president. “Recognizing the numerous benefits of AI technology, we are exploring ways to further integrate AI into our operations to drive efficiencies and enhance our business as it evolves.”

Odette represents one of the more proactive dealers when it comes to AI. More common are retailers in the exploratory phase. “Currently we are not implementing any AI into our business,” said Eric Langan, owner of Carpetland USA (The Langan Group), with multiple locations in Iowa and Illinois. “However, we have spent the past several months learning the possibilities associated with AI.”

The Alliance Flooring buying group, for example, uses AI in its Interactive Design Consultant, or IDC, service. With IDC consumers are guided through the flooring selection process by a virtual designer who recommends products based on the customer’s design preferences. The matching products can be seen in the room visualizer and saved for an in-store visit.

Such AI-enhanced virtual tools excite dealers like Adam Joss, owner of The Vertical Connection Carpet One, Columbia, Md., who said, “To me, communication with in-bound leads or appropriate communication throughout the sales and installation process would be tremendously helpful. We’ll use the tools as much as they’re available to us. Wouldn’t it be great if AI could handle 99% of follow-up with prospects? Checking stock, building orders, etc., should all be supported by AI eventually. We can’t wait.”

Among those who have already dived in are Ben Case, co-owner of The Carpet Collection, Lockport, N.Y. Case has used AI to help create forms such as SOPs (standard operating procedures) and hardwood flooring liability forms to educate consumers. “The sky’s the limit for its capacity,” he said. “I’ve seen it act as an account [manager] for yearly reviews of P&L and balance sheets. I have taken a three- hour breakout course and intend to have one of my employees help with ushering AI into the next step for our business.”