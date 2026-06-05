Shaw Contract brings major product lineup to NeoCon

Chicago—Shaw Contract will arrive at NeoCon 2026 with its most ambitious showing in years. The company will unveil Cult Classics, a design-led collection that will serve as the centerpiece of Shaw Contract’s NeoCon story.

Additional launches include Format + Fragmented, Bold Moves and AT+SC, a luxury collaboration with Anderson Tuftex. Together, the launches span carpet, broadloom, LVT, rugs and porcelain.

Cult Classics leads the showcase

Cult Classics is a system of modular carpet tile, broadloom, rugs, LVT and porcelain. The collection centers on the idea that powerful design speaks for itself.

The line draws inspiration from iconic visual language that feels familiar but remains relevant. It reinterprets classic design through a modern lens, creating surfaces that connect generations and anchor spaces with confidence.

“Cult Classics is really about what endures, design that earns its place in a space and holds it,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw Contract. “We drew from visual references that have shaped culture over decades and asked how they translate into flooring systems of today.”

Duncan said the result feels both timeless and current. “It’s the kind of work our design team does at their best and we’re incredibly proud to show it at NeoCon,” she said.

Format + Fragmented

Format + Fragmented is a porcelain floor and wall collection designed for spaces where performance and inspiration must work together. The collection draws inspiration from the fleeting afterimage left behind by light and memory. It balances restorative calm with creative energy through two complementary tiles.

Format delivers a concrete-inspired field tile in a 12 x 24 colorbody glazed porcelain. Fragmented adds layered geometry and color in a 24 x 24 rectified porcelain tile.

Both tiles feature StrideGuard Matte Finish. The finish embeds enhanced slip resistance into the porcelain surface. It supports safety in active environments without compromising visual expression.

Bold Moves

Bold Moves is a carpet tile collection designed to celebrate creativity, movement and collective expression through color.

The collection draws inspiration from learning as a shared journey, rather than a fixed path. It features organic texture, expressive accent striping and flexible installation options.

Subtle linear movement and accent striping reference rhythm, progress and exploration. Shaw Contract constructed Bold Moves with EcoSolution Q 100 nylon fiber and EcoWorx backing in a 24 x 24 modular format.

The collection includes 18 SKUs and is engineered for high-use education environments.

AT+SC: Anderson Tuftex + Shaw Contract

AT+SC marks a new creative direction for Shaw Contract. The luxury collaboration with sister brand Anderson Tuftex brings 100% wool into the modern workplace.

The collection is designed for professional services environments. It adds warmth, sophistication and timeless character to commercial interiors.

The line combines Anderson Tuftex’s premium residential design heritage with Shaw Contract’s commercial performance expertise. AT+SC reimagines wool carpet for elevated workplace settings.

The collection is available in 15-foot-wide broadloom. It allows designers to bring the feel of a luxury wool rug to commercial spaces.

Shaw Contract to host launch event

Shaw Contract will take over Allium Chicago, located at 333 N. Ogden Ave., to celebrate the show and the launch of Cult Classics.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 8. It is open to designers, architects and industry guests.