AHF Products expands Crossville porcelain portfolio

Crossville, Tenn.—AHF Products has introduced Crossville Reunited, a porcelain tile collection inspired by the warmth and character of natural stone.

Designed for residential and commercial interiors, Reunited combines marble and limestone visuals with Crossville’s FeatherSoft finish. The collection offers soft movement, warm tones and the durability of porcelain.

“Reunited reflects a shift toward spaces that feel more personal and connected to the natural world,” said Terri Marion, product designer at Crossville. “Its warm stone visuals and versatile applications make it an ideal choice for hospitality, corporate, retail and residential environments where designers are creating interiors that feel more welcoming and restorative.”

Reunited is available in three stone visuals.

Apuano draws inspiration from warm Calacatta marble. It features a creamy white background, delicate gray veining and subtle tonal movement.

Oro offers a richer take on Calacatta marble. Beige and gold veining moves across an ivory surface to create depth and understated luxury.

Avorio captures the look of lightly veined limestone. Its warm, creamy palette and subtle variation create a refined yet approachable aesthetic.

Other attributes

Crossville’s FeatherSoft finish gives the tile a smooth, silky feel underhand and underfoot. Crossville creates the finish during manufacturing rather than applying it as a surface coating. This process preserves the tile’s visual character while providing lasting comfort and porcelain performance.

The finish also meets dynamic coefficient of friction recommendations for most interior flooring applications.

Reunited features glazed porcelain construction and rectified edges. The collection includes 22 SKUs, multiple formats, coordinated mosaics and a complete trim package.

A new 6 x 24 format expands the collection’s design possibilities. It is suitable for vertical installations, fireplace surrounds and pool areas.

The Avorio exterior option extends the collection to wet interior floors and outdoor spaces. Applications include patios, pool decks and other horizontal exterior surfaces.

Reunited provides the warmth of natural stone with the water resistance, low maintenance and long-term performance of porcelain. Designers can specify the collection for hospitality, multifamily, corporate, retail and residential projects.

AHF Products manufactures and stocks Reunited in the U.S., supporting dependable availability and more efficient project planning.