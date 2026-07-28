Decorative wall panels: A potential profit center

By now, most of you are aware of decorative acoustic wall panels. Three years ago, when these panels were first making their way into the U.S. market, we commissioned a professional market study that educated consumers about the product and then gauged the resulting interest. With over 1,000 participants in the study, the results showed an overwhelming 77% of respondents said they were “very” or “somewhat” interested.

Our marketing guru was in absolute awe—normally product launches are recommended with any result over 40%. The results were amazingly consistent across all demographic slicing and dicing, and the interest in the panels was for both decorative panels and functional (sound absorption).

The interest our panels have garnered in the U.S. over these past three years has certainly reflected that result. Give American consumers a few basic ideas in retail presentation, and their imagination and creativity really take off. We have seen stunning applications from a full wall or ceiling covering to a framed piece as artwork or a headboard. New, innovative concepts from custom panel colors, design, digital printing and sizing are making their way into the marketplace while interest in what are now the tried-and-true standard panels has stayed strong. Decorative acoustic wall panels have proven to be a great product associated with flooring. In the words of one customer, “These panels offer a finishing touch to a flooring installation.” Moreover, there are added profits to be had from offering a diversified product portfolio of decorative wall panels—a category that can be readily displayed without taking up additional floor space.

Proven track record

Our retailer partners in Europe, served by our parent FN Profile in Austria, sold more than 1 million panels for incremental revenue during their first year from a new product heretofore untested at retail.

So, why should you consider NSP Decorative acoustic wall panels for your business? There are several reasons:

Our manufacturing facility is in Mullins, S.C. We can reach any point in the U.S. and eastern Canada with minimal lead times and no seasonal interruptions or container shipping delays. There are no unpredictable swings associated with tariff activity.

Our quality is second to none from a workforce that is truly committed to our customers.

NSP panels are so easy to install and require minimal maintenance.

Our panels are certified and tested in U.S. labs, for quantified noise absorption.

Our backer material is made with a minimum of 60% recycled material, and standard slats are MDF (with its own environmental story) and laminate or veneer surfaces.

Commercial applications for our products open up new opportunities.

Our manufacturing processes are efficient and automated, and we have an insatiable appetite for growth with innovative products.

It is our hope you will see value in considering adding decorative acoustic wall panels to your product offering.

Ed Bass is CEO of NSP Panels, a new company specializing in wall paneling (both acoustic and non-acoustic) for residential and commercial applications alike. He previously served as vice president of sales at Surteco North America. For more information about becoming a distributor or dealer, please visit nsp-panels.com or email contact@ nsp-panels.com.