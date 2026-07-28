Tuesday Tips: Let it go

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Let it go

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, explains why constantly correcting customers rarely changes their minds. In some situations, the better approach is to simply let it go.

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