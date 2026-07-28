Experts share go-to online marketing tips

Digital marketing has become one of the most effective ways for flooring retailers to connect with consumers long before they step into a showroom. Whether it’s improving search visibility, engaging customers on social media or generating qualified leads through paid advertising, the right strategy can help retailers strengthen their online presence and drive sales.

Following are four tried-and-true digital marketing tactics retailers can use to stay competitive in today’s marketplace:

Build a connected strategy

Every digital marketing channel serves a purpose, but the greatest results come when those channels work together. Your SEO attracts high-intent shoppers, your advertising drives qualified traffic and your website turns interest into action. When these efforts are connected, every interaction builds on the last, creating a seamless customer journey that guides shoppers from their first search to your showroom.

Roomvo SEO, Roomvo SiteAds and Roomvo Sites are designed to work as a unified ecosystem, helping businesses maximize visibility, increase engagement and convert more shoppers into customers.

Managing multiple vendors often means managing multiple strategies. Roomvo simplifies that by bringing your website, SEO and advertising together in one platform, so every customer interaction feels seamless and every marketing dollar works harder.

—Reid Waxman

director of dealer operations

ROOMVO

Create a strong online presence

For flooring dealers in 2026, one of the most effective and overlooked digital marketing strategies is building credibility through a strong personal brand and online presence. Make sure your business has a complete Google Business Profile, an active Facebook page and a polished LinkedIn presence. Then consistently share project photos, installation highlights, customer testimonials and educational content.

Encourage satisfied customers to leave Google reviews and ask manufacturers, partners and colleagues to recommend your business on LinkedIn. Credibility builds trust and trust is what turns a curious visitor into a lead.

The bonus: Most dealers are already on these platforms. The opportunity is simply showing up more intentionally, so your expertise becomes something customers can see, not just something you claim.

—Steven Wang

CEO

MEASURE SQUARE

Take ownership of your local search presence

Before you spend on advertising, it’s vital to own your local search presence. Most homeowners research flooring online before they ever call a showroom and they choose dealers who appear credible in that first search.

That means an accurate Google Business Profile, consistent directory listings and a steady flow of genuine customer reviews. Dealers who actively request reviews after every completed job build a reputation that paid ads cannot replicate.

The best digital strategy starts with being findable and trustworthy. Advertising amplifies what is already there. This is the kind of foundational work our team helps dealers put in place: turning local search credibility into a system instead of a scramble.

—Steven McMullen

senior vice president

CYNCLY WEBSITES

Optimize specifically for AI search

One of the biggest opportunities for flooring dealers in 2026 is optimizing for AI search, not just traditional search engines. More homeowners are asking AI assistants questions like, “Who are the best flooring stores near me?” or “What type of flooring is best for pets?” instead of typing keywords into Google.

Dealers who consistently publish helpful content, maintain accurate business information, collect customer reviews and keep their websites updated are far more likely to be surfaced in these AI-generated recommendations.

Flooring OS helps support these efforts by providing integrated CRM and marketing tools that make it easier to engage customers, manage communications and create a more connected digital experience.

The dealers that combine strong local SEO with valuable content and exceptional customer engagement will be best positioned to stand out as AI-driven search continues to evolve.

—Justin Wirpel

CEO

FLOORING OS