Power of brands 2026

It has been said that branding is the operating system of a business. It transforms a commodity into a memorable identity. For a giant like Coca-Cola, branding sells global happiness. For a no-name company, it builds trust, establishes recognition and communicates value so it can compete and eventually scale.

For flooring companies, branding is critical because it helps them stand out in a market where products and prices can easily become commodities. Companies with strong visual identities can often command higher prices because they are perceived as the experts.

Legacy brand that inspires confidence

The true power of a brand is revealed when consumers have more choices than ever before and still choose the name they know.

After more than 100 years, the Armstrong Flooring brand has never been more relevant. For generations, Armstrong Flooring has earned the trust of homeowners by delivering products they know will perform. Today, the brand returns to residential retail backed by AHF Products, combining one of flooring’s most recognized names with American manufacturing, true innovation and dependable supply.

The new Armstrong Flooring DLuxe Plank HDPC rigid core collection features HDPC core technology, delivering exceptional stability, dent resistance, impact resistance, waterproof performance and premium visuals. The collection features design-forward visuals protected by Diamond 10 Technology. Manufactured in the U.S., with domestic and global content, DLuxe Plank provides retailers with faster restock, greater inventory reliability and confidence that products will be available when customers are ready to buy.

That trust is translating into action: 87% of flooring pros and 84% of homeowners say they would purchase the brand. During a recent geo targeted digital campaign, 50% of consumers who clicked on an Armstrong Flooring ad went directly to a retailer locator, demonstrating that brand recognition drives purchase intent.

The solid choice

The true power of a brand is measured by the confidence it creates when a customer is ready to buy. For nearly 140 years, Bruce has been among the most recognized names in hardwood flooring, earning the trust of homeowners and becoming a first choice for flooring pros. Its reputation is built on consistency, quality, value and performance. That legacy matters because when professionals recommend Bruce, they put their own reputation behind it.

Bruce’s strength comes from combining the attributes that built its legacy with innovations that meet today’s expectations. The brand continues to advance hardwood with modern colors, wider planks, matte finishes and technologies. Across the portfolio, Bruce continues to innovate: every engineered hardwood collection is water resistant, while proprietary densified wood technology delivers exceptional scratch and dent resistance.

Simply authentic: Why true branding matters

In a crowded flooring market, Cali stands apart. Displays and products are instantly recognizable in a showroom with a coastal aesthetic, color palettes and presentations that are distinctly Cali. This isn’t simply positioning; it’s authenticity that takes into consideration the emotions at play when customers shop. Their first interaction with the brand must communicate a true eye for design and an understanding of how people want their homes to look and feel.

This distinct branding arrives authentically. Cali’s design team lives in California where the environment, culture and lifestyle inform everything. That rootedness extends beyond products to the relationships that have allowed the brand to reach customers in showrooms.

Customers recognize Cali without even seeing the logo and develop a quick connection to its aesthetic, which helps them purchase confidently. Real brands present a clear, consistent perspective. That’s Cali.

A trusted leader in hard surface flooring

As a leader in 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof luxury vinyl flooring, COREtec crafts innovative solutions to real-world problems—resilient materials engineered for longevity, easy cleanup and comfort in every step.

The brand runs on the principle that simplicity fosters confidence. That’s why COREtec makes flooring easy to learn, compare and trust—from the showroom to installation—so every decision feels like the right one.

From wood-look planks to stone-inspired tile visuals, COREtec pairs a style for any aesthetic with signature comfort underfoot, thanks to attached cork or Soft Step underlayment. The floors are quiet, warm and made for real life, so consumers never have to choose between beauty and performance. Additionally, its products are designed with sustainability in mind, using materials and manufacturing practices that support the well-being of people, pets and the planet. All products are Greenguard Gold Certified for indoor air quality and built to perform in the most demanding spaces.

Available through local, independently owned retailers, COREtec supports healthy homes and strong communities. It’s this commitment to innovation, quality and creativity that makes COREtec one of the most trusted names in hard surface flooring.

Simplifying the sale, strengthening the story

Strong brands do more than identify products—they build trust, simplify the shopping experience and help retailers tell a more compelling story. At Engineered Floors, our family of brands is intentionally designed to make product selection easier while clearly communicating innovation, performance and value across every customer segment.

DreamWeaver remains one of the industry’s most recognized residential flooring brands, with DreamWeaver Select elevating the experience through PureColor, PureColor High Def and PureColor TwistX technologies that deliver beauty, durability and lasting performance.

Our PureGrain hard surface portfolio extends that same brand promise with PureGrain Comfort, Endure, Renew, Flex and High Def, giving retailers a clear performance ladder that helps consumers quickly identify the features and benefits that best fit their lifestyle.

Beyond residential, our brand architecture reaches every major market. Pentz serves Main Street commercial with trusted solutions, including Apex and Encore, while Dwellings provides builders with dependable, stylish flooring programs, and EF Multifamily delivers purpose-built solutions engineered for today’s apartment communities.

Together, Engineered Floors’ family of brands creates a unified platform that helps retailers’ merchandise with confidence.

A trusted name in hard surface flooring

For more than two decades, Inhaus has challenged conventional flooring by designing products that deliver exceptional performance while supporting a more sustainable future. Every collection reflects the brand’s belief that innovation should solve real problems, combining lasting durability, authentic design and responsible manufacturing into flooring that customers can trust.

Sustainability is not an afterthought—it is a guiding principle throughout the development process. From responsibly produced laminate to Ceramin, Inhaus’ breakthrough sustainable flooring technology, the company continues to redefine what modern flooring can be. Made without PVC, fully recyclable and incorporating 25% recycled content, Ceramin represents a smarter approach to product design without compromising quality or performance.

Driven by a culture of continuous improvement, Inhaus invests in innovations that make a meaningful difference. Proprietary technologies such as the patented Megaloc locking system, advanced digital printing techniques that create remarkably realistic visuals and ongoing manufacturing advancements all contribute to products that are easier to install, more durable and beautifully designed. By continually raising the bar for quality, sustainability and innovation, Inhaus remains committed to delivering winning solutions.

A leader in hardwood flooring

Since 1983, Mirage has earned a reputation as one of North America’s leading hardwood flooring manufacturers. Headquartered in Saint-Georges, Quebec, the company is recognized for creating premium hardwood flooring that combines exceptional quality, lasting performance, timeless design—all proudly manufactured in North America.

Built on decades of wood expertise, Mirage offers one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios. From unfinished hardwood (UNF) to wide engineered flooring (TruBalance), its collections provide solutions for a wide range of needs, applications, and budgets, making them ideal for both residential and commercial spaces.

Its family of brands—Mirage, Opulence, Vintage, Lakeside, Ten Oaks, and Alexandra Hardwood Flooring—brings together a diverse selection of product platforms, colors, finishes, and innovative technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s market.

Cutting-edge solutions for every style, price point

Shaw is committed to creating meaningful experiences and flooring solutions that inspire confidence. From dedicated sales force and concierge team to retail associates, installers and maintenance professionals, Shaw is proud to support retailers and consumers across every touchpoint.

With a legacy spanning over 55 years in the flooring industry, Shaw remains a trusted partner for retailers and consumers in 2026, delivering expertise, innovation and a comprehensive product portfolio across all channels. Shaw’s offerings span carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, tile and stone through its residential and Main Street brands, all designed with cutting-edge innovations to meet every price point and customer preference.

Shaw’s residential brands provide design-forward, practical and innovative solutions tailored to today’s consumer needs. This enables Shaw to deliver exceptional service and support throughout the entire customer journey.

Explore the brands:

Anderson Tuftex: Thoughtfully designed hardwoods, carpets and rugs that place sustainability at the center.

COREtec: The original 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof floor that consumers ask for specifically by name.

Philadelphia Commercial: The brand’s breadth of timeless design, value of product and best-in-class customer service delivers the right balance of design, price and performance.

Shaw Floors: This flagship residential brand offers approachable flooring solutions in carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, and tile and stone. Every product offers comfort, durability and timeless style.

Making dream surfaces attainable

For five decades, MSI has redefined what it means to serve its customers through its promise of Making Dream Surfaces Attainable. That philosophy is reflected across every aspect of the business—from a growing network of more than 50 showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada to an expansive portfolio that includes Everlife waterproof porcelain and LVT flooring, W Luxury Genuine Hardwood, Q Surfaces, Arterra porcelain pavers and Evergrass artificial turf.

As a trusted national leader in premium surfaces, MSI offers solutions for virtually every surface, helping customers create cohesive, design-forward spaces without sacrificing quality or value.

Innovation is a driving force behind the MSI experience. The company continually invests in product development and exclusive technologies that improve both aesthetics and performance. CrystaLux Ultra provides enhanced durability for luxury vinyl flooring while TileTouch technology brings remarkably realistic texture and graphic-aligned depth to porcelain tile. Paired with trend-driven designs, dependable inventory and a best-in-class distribution network, these innovations allow MSI to deliver premium products with speed, consistency and reliability.

MSI is a trusted design partner for homeowners, designers, builders, retailers and contractors.

Seizing opportunities beyond the floor

NSP Panels, which specializes in wall paneling (both acoustic and non-acoustic) for residential and commercial applications, is intent on establishing a foothold in the burgeoning wall paneling market in the U.S. The company’s panel materials range from solid wood—including heat-treated solid wood panels for exterior applications—MDF as well as aluminum slats for high moisture areas. Its products run the gamut from 10mm to 19mm in total thickness.

NSP Panels, which operates its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing in Mullins, S.C., also offers digital printing capabilities via its partner in Austria, FN.

Because the product is designed to mount on the wall, it’s easy to showcase; and with panels measuring 2 x 8, it’s also easy to install, making it ideal for the DIY market.

The product is also suitable for commercial applications—especially when considering the possibilities with custom digital printing capabilities. “If you think about hotel or hospitality, there are all kinds of commercial uses with this product,” said Travis Bass, sales consultant. NSP Panels also provides add-on profit opportunities for specialty retailers. Bass estimates retailers can easily sell an average 2 x 8 panel for somewhere between $100 and $125 each.

Authentic, differentiated, relevant

As the largest flooring manufacturer, Mohawk has built its success around some of the industry’s most trusted brands—Mohawk, Karastan and Pergo. Decades of delivering on their promises have earned these brands lasting consumer confidence, making them names shoppers recognize and seek out before they ever step into a store.

To keep that momentum with the next generation of shoppers, Mohawk continually evolves the positioning of its portfolio while ensuring each brand remains authentic, differentiated and relevant.

“Brands like Mohawk, Karastan and Pergo have spent decades building trust with consumers through innovation, quality and performance,” said Jeff Meadows, chief commercial officer and president of residential sales. Mohawk also continues to invest in consumer marketing to build brand awareness and drive shoppers into independent retailers.

That brand equity is reinforced by differentiated products. “When retailers pair their expertise with products like RevWood, SmartStrand and PureTech, they’re not just selling flooring,” Meadows said. “They’re solving real problems for real people. That’s what builds confidence with the consumer and ultimately drives conversion.”

Mohawk leverages the strength of its master brands to create awareness, generate leads and help Edge partners convert the next generation of flooring shoppers.

Edge retail partners like Typhannie Harker, owner of Carpeting by Mike in Somerset, Wis., appreciate the level of support she receives from Mohawk that helps her business win. “Mohawk is very innovative and I love partnering with them and being able to jump on the bandwagon,” Harker said. “Mohawk, Pergo and Karastan are the best and biggest brands in the industry. They have legacy behind them. There are many other great brands as well, but when up against longevity, growth and quality, the Mohawk brands pull ahead.”

Innovation that moves the flooring industry forward

The flooring industry has always been driven by product innovation. Today, the next competitive advantage isn’t just what’s on the showroom floor. It’s how customers experience it.

Todays shoppers expect instant answers. They want accurate pricing, product specifications, room scenes and the confidence to make informed decisions without waiting for someone to “go check the price.” Retailers who deliver that experience aren’t just improving customer service. They’re redefining how flooring is sold.

At Showroom Pricing, we believe every flooring sample should be a connected selling tool. By transforming static samples into dynamic, QR-powered experiences, we’re helping retailers, manufacturers and distributors create smarter showrooms that build trust, increase engagement and provide valuable insights into customer behavior. Every scan becomes an opportunity to educate shoppers, strengthen brand relationships and move customers closer to a purchase.

That commitment to solving real challenges through innovation earned Showroom Pricing a Floor Covering News Innovation Award; we see that recognition as motivation, not a finish line. The flooring industry continues to evolve, and so should the technology that supports it.

The businesses leading the next generation of flooring retail won’t simply offer the best products. They’ll create the best buying experience.

Installation solutions of the highest quality

With over a century of putting the customer first, Sika Corp.’s reputation for quality and trustworthiness is illustrated through a comprehensive portfolio of products that result in durable, seamless and aesthetically pleasing installations.

Flooring adhesives, subfloor preparation solutions and tile-setting materials comprise the core pillars of Sika’s interior finishing range through the SikaBond, SikaLevel, Schönox and SikaTile brands.

The company is known for building trust and making a difference through its dedication to worldwide customer service and ongoing innovation. Sika continues to invest in the customer-focused research and development of new technology to offer solutions of the highest quality and user-friendliness. Sika is equally committed to sustainable development, and it honors this global responsibility by offering increasingly energy-efficient products with a “More Value – Less Impact” strategy.

Flooring installations solutions found in the SikaBond, SikaLevel, Schönox and SikaTile brands help to make up the Sika Secure System. The Sika Secure System delivers the best Sika solution to meet project needs and provide answers to everyday challenges. Whatever your installation challenges may be, Sika’s message is clear: Bring it On!

Delivering when dealers need it most

Titan Surfaces’ brand is built around a simple philosophy: provide flooring retailers with products they can recommend and sell with confidence, backed by service they can rely on.

Exceptional product quality, distinctive designs, and a dedication to building lasting partnerships are at the heart of everything the company does, and that commitment extends beyond the products. Titan Surfaces’ sales team is empowered to make decisions that benefit customers at the local level, while a dedicated service team takes pride in every shipment. We strive to earn the trust of flooring retailers through clear communication, dependable support and a willingness to listen.

WPC remains the foundation of Titan’s lineup because it continues to deliver the performance, comfort and appeal homeowners value, while SPC, laminate and glue-down collections provide solutions for a range of projects.