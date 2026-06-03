Chicago Design Week kicks off in style

Chicago Design Week is kicking off June 8 with both NeoCon and Design Days 2026 highlighting innovation across the commercial design community. These two events draw scores of architects, designers and retail owners to the city to see what brands are bringing to the table across categories. In flooring that means everything from new carpet tile steeped in history to next-gen loose lay LVT and even textile-inspired tile.

Following is a preview of the most innovative flooring products hitting Design Week.

ARMSTRONG FLOORING: Conjunction

Armstrong Flooring Conjunction 4.5mm loose lay luxury flooring features resistance to residual and static load indentation. Its 4.5mm transitional profile allows seamless alignment with adjacent flooring types, giving specifiers a versatile solution for multi‑material spaces. Conjunction delivers 4x the resistance to residual and static load indentation, impact and rolling loads compared to competitive loose lay LVT. Its robust construction includes a rigid wear layer paired with Diamond 10 Technology, providing proven scratch, stain and scuff resistance from edge to edge.

BENTLEY: Land/Mark

The new signature carpet tile collection by Bentley, designed in collaboration with Neutral Haus, is manufactured with Bentley Premium Nylon, made from Econyl from Aquafil, the world’s only 100% regenerated and regenerable nylon created from reclaimed materials, such as fishing nets, carpet and other post-consumer waste. The collection features three styles: Where We Met, Old Haunts and Know By Heart.

FLORIDA TILE: Threadscape

Threadscape is inspired by the artistry of textile and high fashion: the textured surface of a hand-stretched canvas, the familiar rhythm of a linen weave or the structured geometry of a plaid tweed suit. The graphic features a refined, canvas-like movement, while the tactile punch adds dimension reminiscent of layered fiber or painted textile. The collection is available in 12 colors, three sizes and features trim and mosaics.

SHAW CONTRACT: Cult Classics

Inspired by iconic visual language, defined by balanced pattern, layered texture and intentional scale, Cult Classics supports a range of workplace applications—from focused individual workspaces to collaborative and shared environments. Cult Classics carpet tile offers flexibility and adaptability, available in multiple constructions, price points and 9 x 36, 18 x 36 and 24 x 24 sizes.

PARADOR: Taterra

Taterra is the flagship of Parador’s new eco-flooring category and a PVC- and plasticizer-free alternative to conventional resilient flooring. Developed under the company’s ONE sustainability philosophy, the collection carries Blue Angel, FloorScore, EMAS III and EcoVadis Gold certifications, supports healthy indoor air quality and is built around a patented, electron-beam-hardened polypropylene surface. Designed to look and feel like real wood, Taterra uses Parador’s proprietary Synchronous Texture with embossed-in-register technology.

J+J FLOORING: Zen Garden

J+J Flooring has launched the Zen Garden collection, a serene and sophisticated new line of carpet tiles designed to transform interiors into sanctuaries of calm. The collection draws its inspiration from the natural world—koi ponds, lotus blossoms, Japanese shoji screens and earthy garden palettes. It comprises three patterned carpet tiles and one coordinating solid.

TARKETT: Transcribe

The Transcribe collection is inspired by humanity’s enduring instinct to communicate through marks, symbols and layered forms that carry meaning across time. Every design translates that visual language into textured, dynamic patterns that feel intentional and rooted in human experience. The collection features four carpet styles—Pulse Code, Dialect, Hieroglyph and Unsaid—in nine colorways.

PATCRAFT: Within Walls

Within Walls provides design flexibility to coordinate flooring with a wide range of finishes. The collection is available in four complementary 18 x 36 carpet tiles that range in textural scale and color placement. The organic shapes and abstract patterns are designed to provide a soft contrast to the geometric form of the built environment, balancing a space through layered visuals that are familiar yet distinct.

MANNINGTON COMMERCIAL: Studio Loop

Loop is a modern tribute to the craft of punch needle rug hooking, an expressive, looped textile technique rooted in 19th century North America. Inspired by its rich history of creativity, resilience and hand-made artistry, this collection reinterprets the rhythm and tactility of the original craft into playful, textural carpet tiles.

MILLIKEN: Gilded Stitch

Built on Milliken’s HybridFORM platform, Gilded Stitch delivers the cleanability of LVT with the acoustic comfort and design aesthetic of carpet—all in a single-polymer PVC-free construction. The design of Gilded Stitch draws from traditional textile craft—tweeds, suiting, industrial weaves—reinterpreted through contemporary jacquard technology. The woven construction creates visual depth and texture while maintaining a low-profile.

INTERFACE: Forest Within

The latest carpet tile collection designed by David Oakey for Interface dares to be boldly biophilic. Birch bark, shifting seasons, organic visuals and patterns that charge spaces. Each style reflects nature’s energy untamed. The collection offers four distinct products each made for a variety of moods and a spectrum of choice. It features a broad palette of birch-inspired patterns, capturing biophilic realism and endless design possibilities.

MOHAWK: Adaptive Alliance

Adaptive Alliance is a comprehensive carpet collection drawing on architectural grids and the movement of people through shared spaces. It is presented in two distinct architectural folders. The first features Pattern Perfect construction, including the structured flow of broadloom. The second folder highlights 12th Gauge Tufted construction, offering broadloom designs and tactile tiles. All styles feature Colorstrand yarn.