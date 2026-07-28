NALFA launches Industry Intelligence Program

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateNALFA launches Industry Intelligence Program

NALFA Industry Intelligence Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has launched its Industry Intelligence Program.

The ongoing benchmarking initiative will provide the laminate flooring industry with more reliable market data. Specifically, it will examine business trends, consumer behavior, installation challenges and field performance.

NALFA developed the Industry Intelligence program to give the industry credible information for making business decisions. The program will gather perspectives from across the supply chain, with the goal of providing a clearer view of the laminate flooring market and its direction.

“Every part of our industry sees the market from a different perspective,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “By bringing those perspectives together, we can give industry professionals better information to benchmark performance, anticipate emerging challenges, identify opportunities and make more informed decisions about the future of laminate flooring.”

The surveys will explore consumer preferences, retail recommendations and market competition. They will also address installation considerations and perceived product performance. The findings can help companies compare their experiences with broader industry trends. They can also identify opportunities, anticipate challenges and improve strategic planning.

The reports

NALFA will provide participants with exclusive access to its Industry Intelligence Reports after the analysis. The reports will provide benchmarking insights across three areas:

  • Executive market outlook: Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and executive leaders
  • Retail sales and consumer insights: Retailers, retail sales associates, store managers and buying groups
  • Installation, inspection and field performance: Installers, inspectors, technical teams and manufacturer technical staff

Protecting participant information remains central to the program. Canopy Management Group’s Data & Research Department independently administers the surveys. NALFA, its board of directors and other participants will not receive individual or company responses. The department will report findings only in aggregated, anonymized formats. It will also validate submissions before including them in the final reports.

“Industry intelligence is only valuable when participants trust the process,” Wright said. “Companies can contribute candidly knowing that their individual information will remain protected. Participants will see the industry’s collective story; not another company’s confidential data.”

NALFA plans to make the Industry Intelligence Program an ongoing benchmarking resource. The program will help the laminate flooring industry track trends and measure changes over time. It will also support future decision-making.

Industry professionals must complete the survey by Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, to receive the participant-exclusive reports. NALFA members and nonmembers may participate. Participants will select the survey that most closely reflects their role and experience:

Previous article
Experts share go-to online marketing tips
Next article
Artificial turf finds its footing in residential spaces

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Trendspotting: Coordinating wall coverings, floors

Reginald Tucker - 0
For decades, flooring retailers have focused primarily on helping consumers coordinate their new floors with cabinetry, countertops, furniture and paint colors. Increasingly, however, another...
Read more
News

TrueTouch partners with FlorStar Sales

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors has partnered with FlorStar Sales to expand the availability of its products across the Midwest. FlorStar will distribute TrueTouch products...
Read more
News

AHF Products expands Crossville porcelain portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—AHF Products has introduced Crossville Reunited, a porcelain tile collection inspired by the warmth and character of natural stone. Designed for residential and commercial...
Read more
Featured Post

Artificial turf finds its footing in residential spaces

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Artificial turf is no longer reserved for putting greens and athletic fields. What was once considered a niche product has become an increasingly viable...
Read more
Featured Post

Experts share go-to online marketing tips

Lauren Malone - 0
Digital marketing has become one of the most effective ways for flooring retailers to connect with consumers long before they step into a showroom....
Read more
Column

Decorative wall panels: A potential profit center

FCNews Columnist - 0
By now, most of you are aware of decorative acoustic wall panels. Three years ago, when these panels were first making their way into...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X