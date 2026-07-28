NALFA launches Industry Intelligence Program

Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has launched its Industry Intelligence Program.

The ongoing benchmarking initiative will provide the laminate flooring industry with more reliable market data. Specifically, it will examine business trends, consumer behavior, installation challenges and field performance.

NALFA developed the Industry Intelligence program to give the industry credible information for making business decisions. The program will gather perspectives from across the supply chain, with the goal of providing a clearer view of the laminate flooring market and its direction.

“Every part of our industry sees the market from a different perspective,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “By bringing those perspectives together, we can give industry professionals better information to benchmark performance, anticipate emerging challenges, identify opportunities and make more informed decisions about the future of laminate flooring.”

The surveys will explore consumer preferences, retail recommendations and market competition. They will also address installation considerations and perceived product performance. The findings can help companies compare their experiences with broader industry trends. They can also identify opportunities, anticipate challenges and improve strategic planning.

The reports

NALFA will provide participants with exclusive access to its Industry Intelligence Reports after the analysis. The reports will provide benchmarking insights across three areas:

Executive market outlook: Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and executive leaders

Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and executive leaders Retail sales and consumer insights: Retailers, retail sales associates, store managers and buying groups

Retailers, retail sales associates, store managers and buying groups Installation, inspection and field performance: Installers, inspectors, technical teams and manufacturer technical staff

Protecting participant information remains central to the program. Canopy Management Group’s Data & Research Department independently administers the surveys. NALFA, its board of directors and other participants will not receive individual or company responses. The department will report findings only in aggregated, anonymized formats. It will also validate submissions before including them in the final reports.

“Industry intelligence is only valuable when participants trust the process,” Wright said. “Companies can contribute candidly knowing that their individual information will remain protected. Participants will see the industry’s collective story; not another company’s confidential data.”

NALFA plans to make the Industry Intelligence Program an ongoing benchmarking resource. The program will help the laminate flooring industry track trends and measure changes over time. It will also support future decision-making.

Industry professionals must complete the survey by Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, to receive the participant-exclusive reports. NALFA members and nonmembers may participate. Participants will select the survey that most closely reflects their role and experience: