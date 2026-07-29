TrueTouch partners with FlorStar Sales

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors has partnered with FlorStar Sales to expand the availability of its products across the Midwest.

FlorStar will distribute TrueTouch products throughout Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. The partnership also covers select Indiana counties along the Illinois border.

FlorStar will launch the partnership with TrueTouch’s Tsunami Waterproof WPC Collection. The distributor will add the company’s Predator and Momentum MonoTech collections in the fall.

“FlorStar has built an outstanding reputation by investing in their customers and delivering exceptional service,” said Josh McGrane, managing partner of TrueTouch Floors. “Their culture, growth mindset and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner for TrueTouch.”

The partnership also creates opportunities for TrueTouch to introduce additional flooring technologies throughout the region. “We are excited to partner with TrueTouch and bring their differentiated products to our customers,” said Scott Rozmus, president of FlorStar Sales. “Their focus on innovation, performance and sustainability creates exciting opportunities for our retailers and consumers alike.”

FlorStar joins other top 20 distributors that have signed on to carry the line.