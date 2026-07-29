Trendspotting: Coordinating wall coverings, floors

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostTrendspotting: Coordinating wall coverings, floors
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Some independent flooring retailers have already begun partnering with local interior designers, paint specialists or wallpaper showrooms to create referral relationships that benefit everyone involved.

For decades, flooring retailers have focused primarily on helping consumers coordinate their new floors with cabinetry, countertops, furniture and paint colors. Increasingly, however, another design element is entering the conversation much earlier in the specification process: wall coverings.

As wallpaper, textured wall panels, grasscloths and decorative wall treatments continue their resurgence in residential design, interior designers are approaching rooms more holistically. Rather than treating floors and walls as separate design decisions, many are creating complete “material stories” in which floor coverings and wall coverings complement one another through color, texture, scale and pattern.

The trend represents an important opportunity for flooring retailers. Dealers who understand how wall coverings interact with hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, tile and carpet can position themselves as complete design consultants instead of simply flooring suppliers.

Following are key points to consider:

Walls as a design element

Wallpaper’s resurgence has been well documented over the past several years, but today’s products bear little resemblance to the floral prints and borders popular during previous decades. Today’s wall coverings emphasize texture, artisanal craftsmanship, oversized patterns and natural materials.

According to Architectural Digest, recent wallpaper introductions have embraced bold botanical motifs, large-scale graphics, heritage-inspired patterns and richly textured materials that encourage designers to make walls an intentional focal point rather than a neutral backdrop.

That renewed emphasis naturally affects flooring selection.“If the wallpaper is the star of the room,” noted acclaimed interior designer Kelly Wearstler in an interview with Vogue, the surrounding materials should either support that statement or provide an elegant backdrop. Conversely, wallpaper can also serve quietly in the background while allowing flooring or furnishings to become the visual centerpiece.

Texture sells

Today’s designers are generally less concerned with finding exact color matches between flooring and wall coverings than they are with creating complementary textures. For instance, a hand-scraped white oak floor may be paired with woven grasscloth wallpaper. A smooth European oak may complement subtle linen-textured vinyl wall coverings. Concrete-look porcelain tile frequently appears alongside dimensional plaster finishes or modern geometric wallpapers.

Those same principles are driving specification decisions across flooring categories. Natural wood grain, stone visuals, embossed laminate surfaces and realistic LVT textures now work together with tactile wall finishes to create cohesive environments.

Natural materials emerge

Perhaps the strongest connection between floors and walls is the industry’s growing preference for natural aesthetics. Whether consumers ultimately purchase genuine hardwood, laminate or luxury vinyl, they increasingly seek authentic wood visuals. Designers are extending that same philosophy upward by selecting wall coverings inspired by linen, cork, wood veneers, raffia and handcrafted paper.

Rather than introducing another competing material, these wall treatments reinforce the warmth already established by the flooring. This approach is especially effective with today’s wider hardwood planks and longer laminate boards, which already emphasize continuity and openness throughout the home.

Instead of creating visual breaks, designers are allowing walls and floors to communicate through shared organic textures.

Achieving balance is key

One of the biggest changes influencing interior design is consumers’ willingness to embrace larger patterns on walls. Oversized florals, murals, abstract graphics and panoramic landscapes have all gained in popularity. However, these dramatic installations require careful coordination with flooring. Most designers recommend allowing one surface to dominate visually.

If wallpaper contains significant movement or large-scale graphics, flooring generally becomes “quieter” by design—favoring straight-grain white oak, subtle maple, natural walnut or restrained stone visuals.

Conversely, when homeowners invest in highly figured hardwoods, i.e., dramatic herringbone wood installations or patterned tile floors, wall coverings should be more subdued.

World-renown designer Nate Berkus has similarly emphasized the importance of visual harmony through layering, encouraging homeowners to coordinate surrounding materials and textiles with wallpaper rather than attempting exact matches. The goal is cohesion through complementary colors, texture and scale instead of duplication. That philosophy translates directly to flooring sales.

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July 27, 2026

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