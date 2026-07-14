Roppe launches PixelArt Minimalist rubber flooring

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe has introduced its PixelArt Minimalist Collection, a digitally printed rubber flooring line designed for commercial interiors.

The collection is billed as the world’s first printed and coated rubber flooring system made without Red List chemicals. The company developed the product to combine detailed visuals with material transparency and commercial performance.

Printed rubber flooring requires a protective coating to preserve its design. Previous coating systems contained chemicals included on the Red List. That forced manufacturers and specifiers to choose between aesthetics and material health.

Roppe developed its proprietary DiamondShield Pro coating to eliminate that trade-off. The flexible finish permanently bonds to rubber and UV-cured inks. It also resists cracking and peeling under heavy loads. The complete flooring system contains no PVC, PFAS, PFOA, phthalates, heavy metals or toxic solvents.

“PixelArt Minimalist Collection represents everything Roppe stands for: American manufacturing excellence, material health leadership and the pursuit of innovation,” said Brian Dubois, vice president of sales and marketing for Roppe Holding Co. “For decades, printed rubber flooring with complete material health transparency was considered impossible. PixelArt proves otherwise.”

Carpet-inspired visuals with rubber performance

The PixelArt Minimalist Collection includes 21 colorways. The range spans deep charcoals and earth tones as well as cool blues and soft neutrals.

The designs provide the visual warmth and textile-like depth of carpet tile. They also offer the moisture resistance, durability and low-maintenance performance associated with vulcanized rubber.

Roppe digitally prints each 50-centimeter tile directly onto homogeneous rubber. The process uses 100% solids, LED UV-cured inks and does not require a separate design layer.

Each color coordinates with Roppe’s wall base, stair tread and accessory collections. The coordinated palette allows designers to carry a consistent look from the floor to the wall. It also eliminates the need to search across multiple product lines for matching finishes.

Certifications support material health claims

Third-party certifications support the collection’s material health profile. PixelArt has earned GreenGuard Gold, FloorScore and NSF/ANSI 332 Level 1 certifications. The product can also support LEED v4 and v5 Material Ingredients credits. It meets WELL Building Standard Enhanced Material Safety requirements as well.

The collection is also recyclable through Roppe’s IMPACT Program, giving specifiers a documented path for end-of-life diversion.

Designed for commercial environments

Roppe designed the Minimalist Collection for commercial spaces that prioritize durability, material health and intentional design.

Schools can use the flooring to create durable learning environments with responsibly formulated materials. Corporate and government offices can incorporate the collection into projects focused on environmental, social and governance goals or green building standards.

The line also targets hospitality and retail environments that require premium aesthetics and strong wear resistance.

Roppe manufactures the PixelArt Minimalist Collection in Fostoria. The flooring carries a 20-year limited commercial warranty.