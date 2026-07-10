J+J Flooring debuts Zen Garden collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring has launched the Zen Garden collection, a new line of commercial carpet tile inspired natural landscapes and designed to create calming interior environments.

The collection draws inspiration from koi ponds, lotus blossoms, Japanese shoji screens and earthy garden palettes. It includes three patterned carpet tiles and one coordinating solid.

“With Zen Garden we wanted to create a foundation for spaces that genuinely feel restorative,” said Laura Holzer, commercial director of design. “Drawing from the geometry, organic movement and beauty of nature, each pattern in this collection has a distinct personality that works harmoniously with the others. It’s a collection built for the way people want to feel at work, in care or in the community.”

The collection includes:

Lotus Blossom , a large-scale organic floral pattern inspired by water gardens.

, a large-scale organic floral pattern inspired by water gardens. Koi Pond , a small-scale pattern designed to reflect the movement and shimmering light of a koi pond.

, a small-scale pattern designed to reflect the movement and shimmering light of a koi pond. Shoji Screen , a linear plaid pattern inspired by traditional Japanese shoji screens.

, a linear plaid pattern inspired by traditional Japanese shoji screens. Curate, a textured solid that complements the collection’s patterned styles.

Zen Garden launches with 10 colorways spanning warm neutrals, earthy greens, sophisticated blues and rich jewel tones.

The 24 x 24 carpet tiles coordinate across the company’s commercial flooring portfolio, including carpet tile, broadloom, LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring. The collection features 100% Encore SD Nylon with the standard Nexus backing. An optional Advance Modular Carpet Backing provides a PVC-free alternative designed for added performance and stability.

The new collection is suitable for corporate workplaces, senior living, hospitality, education and healthcare environments.