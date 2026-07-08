Havencrest Surfaces aquires PanTim distributor business

Dalton—Havencrest Surfaces, a wood-focused distribution company affiliated with Infinity Floor, has completed the purchase of the assets associated with the distributor business of PanTim Wood Products, a long-standing wood flooring provider based in Scarborough, Maine.

Under the terms of the acquisition, PanTim will continue to serve its other customer channels, while Havencrest Surfaces will become the distribution platform for PanTim’s distributor customers, according to Tyler Geren, Havencrest CEO.

Havencrest was created specifically to serve the North American distribution channel through a distributor-only model focused on hardwood flooring programs, supplier relationships, inventory stability and service-based execution. The company will be supported by Infinity Floor’s infrastructure, approximately 197,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space, logistics capabilities and customer service platform here.

PanTim, led by Harro Jakel, president, has built a respected position in the hardwood flooring industry over several decades through design, wood flooring expertise, supplier relationships and a reputation for quality and reliability. As the distributor business transitions, Havencrest Surfaces will carry those programs forward with a focused distribution model.

“PanTim has been built over many years of relationships, consistency and trust,” Jakel said. “Our priority was finding a path that would respect those relationships and support them into the future. Tyler Geren has built a company that will do that.”

Jakel and Rick Knowles, vice president of sales for PanTim, will remain engaged during the transition to help support a smooth transfer of knowledge, relationships and market expertise.

For Geren, the focus now is execution. “We know the announcement is only the first step,” he said. “What matters now is execution. That means disciplined inventory, clear communication, dependable service and making sure customers see continuity from day one. We respect the relationships that made this business valuable, and we understand the responsibility that comes with carrying them forward.”

Infinity Floor’s existing SPC and LVT business will continue operating independently under its current structure, with dedicated focus and resources remaining in place for those categories. The Havencrest business will be supported by Infinity Floor’s existing operations, customer service, logistics and management team.