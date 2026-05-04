Thornton Flooring to acquire Carpetland USA

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsThornton Flooring to acquire Carpetland USA

Thornton FlooringSioux Falls, S.D.—Thornton Flooring & Design Center announced it has acquired all nine Carpetland USA locations across two Midwestern states. The acquisition will expand Thornton’s footprint to 12 locations.

The Carpetland USA locations include Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Davenport, Dubuque and Waterloo in Iowa. The Illinois locations include Galesburg, Moline and Sterling. The combined company will now serve markets from eastern Wyoming to western Illinois.

“For both Thornton and Carpetland USA, this transaction marks a new chapter defined by shared values, strong community ties and a commitment to long-term growth,” said Matt Thornton, CEO of Thornton Flooring, a member of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA). “I have known Eric Langan for nearly 10 years and I am thrilled to partner with him and the Carpetland USA team to strengthen our collective presence in the Midwest.”

The Carpetland USA locations will also continue to operate under the Carpetland USA name. Eric Langan is CEO of the nine Carpetland USA stores, known as The Langan Group. He will now serve as president of the combined company. His team will lead day-to-day operations.

Carpetland legacy

Carpetland USA recently celebrated 50 years as a family-run business. Langan said the most important thing was finding a partner who is looking to grow and will continue to take excellent care of its customers and dedicated team members.

“Thornton Flooring shares our commitment to service and the local, hands-on approach that our customers have come to expect,” Langan said. “I am excited to join the Thornton team and provide our exceptional employees with greater opportunities for growth, collaboration and long-term career development.”

Thornton added that the union “is about honoring the legacies that have brought us here and investing further in the customer experience. By combining our companies, we bring the scale to offer a broader selection of quality flooring products, backed by purchasing power that will keep pricing competitive.”

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