Armstrong Flooring launches Conjunction LVT

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsArmstrong Flooring launches Conjunction LVT

Conjunction Mountville Pa.—AHF Products has launched Armstrong Flooring Conjunction 4.5mm loose lay luxury flooring.

The company said the collection was built to outperform competitive loose lay products in a key performance category: resistance to residual and static load indentation. Its 4.5mm transitional profile allows alignment with adjacent flooring types. That gives specifiers a versatile solution for multi-material spaces.

“Conjunction’s durability is game-changing,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president, product management-resilient. “It was engineered to solve the biggest pain points we hear from designers and facility managers. Indentation resistance is the number one challenge in LVT flooring and this product changes the conversation. The transitional 4.5mm profile is a major advantage for real-world installations.”

Conjunction delivers 4x the resistance to residual and static load indentation, impact and rolling loads compared to competitive loose lay LVT. Its construction includes a rigid wear layer paired with Diamond 10 Technology. The technology provides scratch, stain and scuff resistance from edge to edge.

“For over a decade, Diamond 10 Technology has set the standard for flooring excellence,” Hinkle added. “By harnessing the strength of diamonds, we’ve created a patented solution that keeps floors looking newer, longer—even in the most demanding commercial settings.”

Diamond 10 Technology uses real diamonds to deliver scratch, stain and scuff resistance. In scratch-test simulations using a 12.5-pound load for 10 passes, competitive coatings showed visible residue buildup on brown pads as the surface wore away. The company said Conjunction’s coating remained intact. The result shows its ability to withstand commercial use, including heavy foot traffic, furniture movement and accidental impacts.

The 4.5mm thickness gives Conjunction a key advantage. It can be used as a standalone loose lay floor or as a transitional option that aligns with adjacent flooring profiles. This flexibility simplifies specification in multi-material environments. It also supports cohesive design across large commercial footprints.

AHF Products manufactures Conjunction in the United States with U.S. and global content. When installed with a recommended Armstrong Flooring adhesive, it carries a 30-year commercial limited warranty. The company also offers accessories, including adhesives, maintenance products, wall base and weld rods.

The collection features a palette grounded in warm, biophilic tones. Wood looks make up most of the line, complemented by select stone and textile accents. Each SKU stands on its own while remaining visually compatible with the full collection.

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