AHF Products CEO Brent Emore named to NWFA board

Mountville, Pa.—Brent Emore, AHF Products chief executive officer, has been named to the board of directors of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA).

Emore brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the flooring and building products industries, with a strong background in financial strategy, operational execution and business growth. Prior to joining AHF Products, he held senior leadership roles at Mohawk Industries, including chief financial officer of the Flooring North America segment and general manager of multiple business units.

The National Wood Flooring Association is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 3,000 member companies worldwide. Its board of directors serves as the governing body of the association, providing oversight and direction while helping advance standards, education and advocacy across the wood flooring industry.

Emore’s appointment reflects AHF Products’ continued engagement with the broader wood flooring community and its commitment to supporting the industry’s long-term growth.