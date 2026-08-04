Crossville earns McDonald’s supplier award

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has been named McDonald’s 2026 U.S. Construction Supplier of the Year.

McDonald’s presented the award during its USRD External Partner Summit in Las Vegas. The company recognizes suppliers that demonstrate exceptional quality, reliability and collaboration across its development supply chain.

The company has supported McDonald’s development initiatives with technical expertise and U.S. manufacturing. Those capabilities help meet the needs of restaurants nationwide.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from McDonald’s,” said Scott Crandall, vice president of national accounts for AHF Products. “Crossville has supported McDonald’s restaurant design vision for many years with durable American made porcelain tile and a commitment to consistent quality. This award reflects the dedication of our teams and the strength of a partnership that continues to grow.”

25-plus-year milestone

Crossville has supplied McDonald’s for more than 25 years, providing porcelain tile for restaurant projects across the U.S.

“We have been proud to support McDonald’s for more than 25 years,” said Heidi Vassalotti, director of strategic accounts for AHF Products. “Our focus has always been to provide reliable supply, consistent quality and tile solutions that help McDonald’s build durable and efficient restaurants across the United States. It is a privilege to work alongside their design and construction teams and contribute to a system built on collaboration and long-term success.”

Crossville manufactures its porcelain tile products in Tennessee, supplying materials for national quick-service restaurant programs. The company’s domestic manufacturing and supply chain help provide consistent product availability and responsiveness for large-scale restaurant development.