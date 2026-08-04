FCNews bolsters its editorial lineup with addition of Lori Feuer

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostFCNews bolsters its editorial lineup with addition of Lori Feuer
Lori Feuer

Huntington, N.Y.—Floor Covering News expands its editorial team with the appointment of Lori Feuer as senior editor, a professional writer/editor with relevant journalistic experience.

Among her primary responsibilities as senior editor, Feuer will be focused on producing high-quality editorial content across both print and digital platforms. This will entail conducting interviews with high-level executives across the industry, including floor covering manufacturers, distributors and retailers. She is also charged with pitching and developing creative story ideas for all FCNews platforms.

Prior to joining FCNews, Feuer was senior marketing and communications manager for The Alexander Group, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based go-to-market consulting firm. While there, she created, implemented and analyzed B2B marketing content for both print and digital projects. She also wrote and distributed press releases and established strong media contacts. Early on in her career, Feuer was also an editor for a prominent wallcoverings publication.

“Lori is an experienced trade journalist with a working knowledge of the home furnishings industry and a knack for newsworthy topics and events,” said Reginald Tucker, executive editor, FCNews. “She also brings a wealth of experience in editorial project management along with excellent writing, proofreading and copyediting skills. She is already proving to be a great addition to the FCNews editorial team.”

Feuer is looking forward to getting to know more about the flooring industry and contributing to the company in meaningful ways. “I’m excited to join the talented editorial team at FCNews as it celebrates its 40th anniversary,” she said. “I am looking forward to bringing my previous publishing experience and background in marketing and communications to the role.”

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July 27, 2026

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