Retailers React: How are things fairing in your market?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: How are things fairing in your market?

mottoEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. How are things fairing in your market?

Here are their responses:

“Our market continues to allow us to be aggressive with marketing strategy and gain share. Our forecast for 2026 is 5% growth in revenue over last year. Currently, at the halfway point, we are up 11%. We have spent 2.5% more on marketing year to date. We are pushing for more networking, Google reviews, referral and repeat customers and vendor leverage.”

—Mitchell Parton

Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home

Knoxville, Tenn.

“Both the retail and contract sectors are on track with our budget numbers. I am hopeful that the third and fourth quarters will surpass the budget. We have spent the better part of this year focusing on training our flooring consultants and design professionals to make us the best in the business.”

—Kevin Rose

Carpetland USA

Rockford, Ill.

“Our market is OK. Main Street commercial, remodel and some new homes are keeping a steady pace. We are clipping along at about the same pace as last year. The past oil boom and pandemic years taught us to handle more customers than we are currently dealing with now, so it feels slower.”

Jon Dauenhauer

Carpet World

Bismarck, N.D.

“There are so many positive indicators in the economy that we feel will translate into greater flooring sales in the second half of the year and continuing into 2027.”

—Sam O’Krent

O’Krent Flooring

San Antonio

“Our market has been steady. We have experienced nice growth through the first six months of this year; however, July has started off a little slow. Regarding what is selling, we still are experiencing high interest in flatweaves and some of the fashionable designs we see in the Prestige and Bellbridge lines. We are also witnessing a resurgence of stair rods, which we haven’t seen in quite a few years.”

—Tom Connell

M&M Carpet Showroom

Houston

Previous article
Trendspotting: Coordinating wall coverings, floors
Next article
NFM, Shaw celebrate Dallas store grand reopening

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

NFM, Shaw celebrate Dallas store grand reopening

Reginald Tucker - 0
The Colony, Texas—Top executives from Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) and Shaw Industries gathered here this week to celebrate the grand reopening of its 1.8...
Read more
Featured Post

Trendspotting: Coordinating wall coverings, floors

Reginald Tucker - 0
For decades, flooring retailers have focused primarily on helping consumers coordinate their new floors with cabinetry, countertops, furniture and paint colors. Increasingly, however, another...
Read more
News

TrueTouch partners with FlorStar Sales

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors has partnered with FlorStar Sales to expand the availability of its products across the Midwest. FlorStar will distribute TrueTouch products...
Read more
News

AHF Products expands Crossville porcelain portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—AHF Products has introduced Crossville Reunited, a porcelain tile collection inspired by the warmth and character of natural stone. Designed for residential and commercial...
Read more
Featured Post

Artificial turf finds its footing in residential spaces

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Artificial turf is no longer reserved for putting greens and athletic fields. What was once considered a niche product has become an increasingly viable...
Read more
Laminate

NALFA launches Industry Intelligence Program

FCNews Staff - 0
Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has launched its Industry Intelligence Program. The ongoing benchmarking initiative will provide the laminate flooring industry with...
Read more

As seen in

July 27, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X