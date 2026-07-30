Retailers React: How are things fairing in your market?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. How are things fairing in your market?
Here are their responses:
“Our market continues to allow us to be aggressive with marketing strategy and gain share. Our forecast for 2026 is 5% growth in revenue over last year. Currently, at the halfway point, we are up 11%. We have spent 2.5% more on marketing year to date. We are pushing for more networking, Google reviews, referral and repeat customers and vendor leverage.”
—Mitchell Parton
Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home
Knoxville, Tenn.
“Both the retail and contract sectors are on track with our budget numbers. I am hopeful that the third and fourth quarters will surpass the budget. We have spent the better part of this year focusing on training our flooring consultants and design professionals to make us the best in the business.”
—Kevin Rose
Carpetland USA
Rockford, Ill.
“Our market is OK. Main Street commercial, remodel and some new homes are keeping a steady pace. We are clipping along at about the same pace as last year. The past oil boom and pandemic years taught us to handle more customers than we are currently dealing with now, so it feels slower.”
—Jon Dauenhauer
Carpet World
Bismarck, N.D.
“There are so many positive indicators in the economy that we feel will translate into greater flooring sales in the second half of the year and continuing into 2027.”
—Sam O’Krent
O’Krent Flooring
San Antonio
“Our market has been steady. We have experienced nice growth through the first six months of this year; however, July has started off a little slow. Regarding what is selling, we still are experiencing high interest in flatweaves and some of the fashionable designs we see in the Prestige and Bellbridge lines. We are also witnessing a resurgence of stair rods, which we haven’t seen in quite a few years.”
—Tom Connell
M&M Carpet Showroom
Houston